Happy 138th Earthday to The Right Honourable Marcus Mosiah Garvey!

Times Caribbean celebrates the life and legacy of the global Black freedom fighter born August 17, 1887, in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica.

Today, the Caribbean and the world pause to honour The Right Honourable Prophet Marcus Mosiah Garvey, whose 138th Earthday reminds us of his indelible impact on Black consciousness, liberation, and unity.

Early Beginnings

Born in humble surroundings, Garvey began his career as a printer. By 1906, he was elected Vice President of the Printers Union — a sign of his early commitment to organizing workers and amplifying the voices of the marginalized. His hunger for knowledge led him to England in 1911, where he studied at Birkbeck College, sharpening his vision for global Black empowerment.

The Rise of the UNIA

Garvey’s dream materialized through the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), founded to uplift and unite Black people worldwide. By 1916, after moving to the United States, the first American branch of the UNIA was established. Its publications — including the influential Negro World journal — became vital tools of enlightenment and resistance.

By 1919, the UNIA had spread like wildfire, boasting millions of members and 30 branches across the globe. That same year, Garvey launched the Black Cross Navigation and Trading Company, ambitiously purchasing two steamships to aid in his bold vision: reconnecting the African diaspora with their ancestral homeland.

A Global Movement

In 1920, Garvey and his wife Amy published the first volume of the groundbreaking Philosophies and Opinions of Marcus Garvey. His electrifying oratory inspired massive crowds, and at the height of his career, his influence reached 12 million followers worldwide.

Garvey never limited his activism to speeches. He launched newspapers like The Blackman in Jamaica and even founded a political party — daring to challenge colonial power structures and fight for the majority Black population living under minority rule.

Legacy of Influence

Marcus Garvey’s blueprint for civil rights and Black nationalism paved the way for generations of leaders. His UNIA directly inspired global movements, and even the parents of Malcolm X were proud UNIA members. From Harlem to Kingston, from Africa to Europe, Garvey’s message of “One God, One Aim, One Destiny” reverberated with unmatched power.

Eternal Relevance

More than a century later, Garvey remains a towering giant of Black History. His teachings on self-reliance, pride, and unity remain just as urgent today as they were in the early 20th century.

As we celebrate his 138th Earthday, we echo the words of countless admirers across the globe:

Marcus Mosiah Garvey is not just a Jamaican hero — he is a world prophet of freedom.