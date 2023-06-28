St.Kitts National Rustum Southwell named new chancellor of Dalhousie University in Canada

June 28, 2023 (HALIFAX, N.S.) – Dalhousie University is pleased to announce that Rustum Southwell will become the university’s ninth Chancellor.

One of Nova Scotia’s most prominent community and business leaders, Mr. Southwell is best known as the founding CEO of the Black Business Initiative (BBI). His work to shepherd the creation and expansion of hundreds of Black-owned businesses and to champion Black participation in economic development strategies has helped build a stronger, more diverse province and business community.

“Rustum has been a long-time advocate for the transformative power of education and a great friend and supporter of Dalhousie,” says acting President and Vice-Chancellor Frank Harvey. “He knows what it means to help build a supportive community that empowers possibility, and that allows everyone the opportunity to participate to their full potential. Dalhousie is honoured to have him as our next Chancellor.”

Originally from the Caribbean island of Saint Kitts, Mr. Southwell has long been involved with the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia and is past chair of the province’s African Heritage Month committee. He has served on the boards of several prominent community organizations including the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, United Way Halifax, Nova Scotia Community College and as the first chair of Hope Blooms Youth Ventures. Dalhousie was proud to recognize his achievements with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2018.

“I am very honoured,” says Mr. Southwell of his appointment. “It is a chance for me to share some of my own wisdom, if you want to call it that, reflecting on community and speaking to the youth who are coming up, the next generation we’re mentoring. Dalhousie has an important mandate in education and community, and I am eager to play a part in moving that work forward.”

The Chancellor plays an important ceremonial and ambassadorial role in the life of the university. They oversee spring and fall convocation ceremonies, serve as a member of the Board of Governors, and advocate for the university across the province, region and country.

“Serving as Chancellor is an ideal appointment for someone of Mr. Southwell’s impressive character, someone who has spent their life and career helping lift people up so they can grow, thrive and succeed,” says Cheryl Fraser, chair, Dalhousie Board of Governors. “We are proud to welcome his generous spirit and inspiring leadership to the Chancellor’s role.”

The university also thanks the Honourable Scott Brison for his devoted service to Dalhousie as our eighth Chancellor, especially through a period of pandemic uncertainty. Earlier this year, Brison informed the university of his plans to conclude his term as Chancellor, as scheduled, and not seek an extension due to work and board commitments. His tenure showcased his willingness to make time for students and share his experiences, and the university looks forward to his continued friendship to the region, Dalhousie, and our future leaders.

Mr. Southwell’s appointment was approved by the Dalhousie Board of Governors at its June 27th meeting. His installation as Chancellor is expected to take place as part of Fall Convocation ceremonies this November and his term will be for three years. More details can be found in Dal News.

