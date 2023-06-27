ST.KITTS AND NEVIS PM DREW ADMINISTRATION YET TO APPOINT AMBASSADORS TO THE USA AND OAS NOW ALMOST 1 YEAR AFTER TAKING OFFICE

The St. Kitts and Nevis, rulling Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew administration has been in power for nearly a year since assuming office . Despite their promises of swift action and effective governance, there are two crucial appointment that remains conspicuously vacant—the position of ambassador and permanent representative to the United States and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The absence of a diplomatic representative in such a significant role has left the citizens concerned. They eagerly await news of the appointment, hoping for a capable leader who would champion their interests on the international stage. Rumors are swirled, and speculations is rife with the most obvious choice being current Interim Representative Mrs Sonia Boddie-Thompson, but no official announcement has been made.

The lack of an official permanent representative to the United States and the OAS is hindering vital communication channels and potential opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis. Calls for urgency and transparency are being echoed across the nation, as citizens yearn for a voice that would represent them effectively.

The Drew administration has found itself under increasing pressure to fill the vacant positions. Critics highlighted the importance of diplomatic relations and the potential consequences of neglecting such a significant role for an extended period.