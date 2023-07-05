CARICOM at 50, is cause for celebration and an inspiration to achieve full political union during its next 50 years, says Prime Minister Browne

PORT-OF-SPAIN – Trinidad and Tobago – 4th July 2023…….. “CARICOM at 50, is cause for celebration and an inspiration to achieve full political union during its next 50 years.”

Those were the words of Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, the Hon. Gaston Browne in his statement marking the 50thh Anniversary of the creation of CARICOM on Tuesday 4th July while attending the 45th Conference of Heads of the Community here.

Prime Minister Browne noted that the occasion must also be cause for inspiring the region to achieve one Caribbean nation, in which lies the salvation of all; as one people, with a common destiny.

“Work remains to be done; let us strengthen our commitment to achieving a robust, resilient and sustainable integration movement that will improve the living standards and self actualization objectives of us all,” he said.

Reflecting on the many successes of CARICOM, Prime Minister Browne said that the aim of the grouping has also been and remain a region united and strong; a region reflective of the one identity of the Caribbean people; and a region that, in the expression of its creativity and innovation, is respected in the world.

He pointed out that during its 50 years, events have occurred that deflected succeeding generations from achieving that ultimate goal of a perfect union.

The 50th anniversary of CARICOM, he said, “Should not be divorced from its place in the continuum of Caribbean striving for the betterment, upliftment and development of the Caribbean region and its people.”

“CARICOM has been a vital vehicle for the deepening of Caribbean integration, and it must continue to be the chariot that we will ride to greater goals in regional transportation – by both air and sea- which are imperative for bonding our one Caribbean homeland.

It must also be the machinery by which we achieve food security; climate security; and the empowerment of all our people by tearing down the barriers to their growth and prosperity, through the creation of a Single Market and Economy,” stated Prime Minister Browne.

We produce below in full, the text of the Hon. Gaston Browne’s statement on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the creation of CARICOM.

Digital photos:

1. Prime Minister Browne is seen with his colleagues of CARICOM, the Prime Ministers of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Grenada and the President of Guyana. He is also seen in an embrace with former CARICOM Secretary General Sir Edwin Carrington

Statement

by the Honourable Gaston Browne

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

On the 50th Anniversary of the creation of CARICOM

4th July 2023

The 50th anniversary of the creation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is, by itself, a signal achievement for the Organization, its member states and their peoples.

However, while we celebrate this CARICOM milestone, we should recall that the establishment of the Organization was a further step along a journey of regional integration whose foundation was laid much earlier.

Eight years before, at Dickenson Bay in Antigua, in 1965, three visionary leaders from Antigua, Barbados and Guyana, joined together to rekindle a fire for regional togetherness from the still burning ashes of West Indian Federation, which collapsed three years before in 1962.

But even that 1962 collapse was not a rejection by the people of the Caribbean of the desire for integration and a closer union.

Indeed, the intellectual underpinnings and instinctive desire for integration had permeated the thinking of Caribbean people as early as the 1930s, finding form and substance in 1947, when the Closer Union Committee and the Regional Economic Committee were founded to pursue joint independence from Britain and a single Caribbean nation.

At every point, in our history, the salvation of our region’s disparate territories has always resided in the vision of an economically integrated area, devoid of borders and open to the people of Caribbean region and to their goods and services.

The purpose was – and remains – a region united and strong; a region reflective of the one identity of the Caribbean people; and a region that, in the expression of its creativity and innovation, is respected in the world.

Along the way, events have occurred that deflected succeeding generations from achieving that ultimate goal of a perfect union.

Thus, there have been stumbles and falls, but always there has been resurrection, reaffirmation and recommencement.

We have built many institutions since 1947 – many have endured severe tests of insularity and tugs of nationality to stand as monuments to what Caribbean people can do when they act together.

The Caribbean Community in its 50th year is a symbol for particular pride, but so too is the enduring University of the West Indies, now with four landed campuses, providing high quality education to our people; the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency which serves us all at times of disaster; the Caribbean Implementation Agency for Crime and Security that helps us collectively to curb organized crime; the Caribbean Court of Justice with its high quality of

Jurisprudence, although some of our jurisdictions have yet to overcome the colonial mindset that they will not admit; and, yes, the West Indies Cricket Team which for decades, when other institutions faltered, continued to be a source of pride – a pride that can and must be restored.

Therefore, this 50th anniversary of CARICOM should not be divorced from its place in the continuum of Caribbean striving for the betterment, upliftment and development of the Caribbean region and its people.

CARICOM has been a vital vehicle for the deepening of Caribbean integration, and it must continue to be the chariot that we will ride to greater goals in regional transportation – by both air and sea- which are imperative for bonding our one Caribbean homeland.

It must also be the machinery by which we achieve food security; climate security; and the empowerment of all our people by tearing down the barriers to their growth and prosperity, through the creation of a Single Market and Economy.

CARICOM at 50, is cause for celebration and an inspiration to achieve full political union during its next 50 years.

It must also be cause for inspiring us to achieve our one Caribbean nation, in which lies the salvation of all; as one people, with a common destiny.

Work remains to be done; let us strengthen our commitment to achieving a robust, resilient and sustainable integration movement that will improve the living standards and self actualization objectives of us all.

Thank you.