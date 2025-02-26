Mr Justice Winston Anderson Selected as Incoming CCJ President

Port of Spain, Trinidad – The Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson has been selected as the next President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), succeeding the Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, who is set to retire on July 3, 2025.

Justice Anderson, a distinguished jurist and academic, is a citizen of both Jamaica and Barbados. His legal career spans decades, beginning with his Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of the West Indies (UWI) in 1983. He later earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from Cambridge University in 1988, specializing in International and Environmental Law. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1988 and to the Bar of Barbados in 1989.

Justice Anderson has had an extensive academic tenure at UWI’s Faculty of Law, where he served as a lecturer, Deputy Dean, Head of the Teaching Department of Law, and Senior Lecturer in Law until 2003. His contributions to legal education and judicial reform are widely recognized, particularly in his current role as Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law.

His appointment was confirmed at the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, held in Barbados from February 19-21, 2025. The selection followed a rigorous process conducted by the Regional and Judicial Legal Services Commission (RJLSC), which shortlisted seven candidates from across the Commonwealth, including applicants from Barbados, Botswana, Jamaica/Barbados, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka. Justice Anderson secured the required three-quarters majority vote from CARICOM Heads of Government.

Outgoing CCJ President Justice Saunders praised his successor, stating, “Justice Anderson’s wealth of experience, intellectual rigour, and dedication to the rule of law have significantly contributed to the development of the Court’s jurisprudence. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen the CCJ’s commitment to delivering justice of the highest standard and furthering its mission to serve the region with independence, fairness, and integrity.”

Justice Anderson is expected to be officially sworn in as CCJ President on July 6, 2025, in Jamaica.