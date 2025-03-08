HEARTS OF SERVICE: ZAKERS AFFINITY CAUSES BRINGS LOVE AND CARE TO WOMEN AT CARDIN INFIRMARY FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2025

In a moving tribute to the resilience and grace of the elderly women at Cardin Infirmary, Zakers Affinity Causes (ZAC) marked International Women’s Day 2025 with an extraordinary Day of Service, reinforcing its commitment to compassion, dignity, and community. Volunteers poured their hearts into acts of kindness—making beds, changing linens, grooming nails, feeding residents, and distributing care packages. The event extended beyond just the women, as male residents were also treated to hair washing and facial grooming, making the day a celebration of care for all.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” was brought to life as young women stepped forward to uplift the elderly, proving that true empowerment is found in service. Their presence was not only a testament to the strength of intergenerational bonds but also a reminder that dignity in aging is a right that must be fiercely protected. When we nurture our elders, we honor their sacrifices and ensure their wisdom continues to shape our society.

ZAC extends profound gratitude to the students of the CFBC Health Division and RUSVM – SNABV (Student National Association of Black Vets), whose generosity and dedication filled the halls of Cardin Infirmary with warmth and joy. Their selflessness serves as an inspiration for the entire federation, igniting a call to action for all to embrace service as a means of true empowerment.

For further information, please contact 1-869-663-2891 or email zacauses@gmail.com.