Former UN Ambassador Nerys Dockery Appointed Secretary-General of St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO

Basseterre, St. Kitts — Former Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Her Excellency Nerys Dockery, has been named Secretary-General of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO. Dockery succeeds Dorothy Warner, who retired after years of dedicated service.

The announcement follows a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 27, 2023, recalling Ambassador Dockery to the capital for consultations. Her extensive diplomatic background and leadership roles are expected to guide the Commission in advancing the nation’s UNESCO initiatives.

Dockery has held numerous high-profile positions, including General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (2022), Public Relations Officer and Director of International Affairs (2018-2020), and Financial Adviser with Sagicor Life Inc. (2021-2022).

In the field of education, Dockery served as Senior Support Services Officer at Seneca College from 2016 to 2017, where she spearheaded strategic communications and business planning. Her previous roles in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2004-2015) included Senior Foreign Service Officer and Chair of the inaugural Diplomatic Week in 2007.

Additionally, Dockery was Special Assistant in the Office of the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) from 2011 to 2013, working on strategic initiatives across the nine OECS Member States.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in political science and law and society from York University, Toronto (2003), and a Master of Arts in advanced international studies from the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria (2009). She also earned a post-graduate diploma in Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Seneca Polytechnic in 2016.

Dockery’s appointment marks a new chapter for the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO as the organization seeks to strengthen its cultural, educational, and scientific initiatives on the global stage.