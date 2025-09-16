DR. JONATHAN CARTY SET TO RETURN HOME AS ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ NEW SPECIALIST IN INTENSIVE CARE MEDICINE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is poised to welcome back one of its own, Dr. Jonathan Carty, who has successfully completed his three-year residency program in Critical Care Medicine and Medical Emergencies at the University of Medical Sciences of Santiago de Cuba.

Earlier today, Dr. Carty defended his thesis on the topic “Early Tracheostomy and its Impact on Stroke Patients,” marking the final milestone in his rigorous residency training. His achievement positions him as one of the very few intensive care and emergency specialists the Federation has ever produced.

A Journey of Dedication and Service

Dr. Carty’s medical journey has been one of perseverance and unwavering commitment. Beginning his service as an Emergency Medical Technician at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, he later pursued his Doctor of Medicine degree at the prestigious Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) in Cuba. After graduation, he returned to St. Kitts where he served as a General Practitioner in the Accident and Emergency Department at JNF Hospital before embarking on his residency specialization in Cuba.

Bringing Expertise Back Home

Dr. Carty has expressed his eagerness to return home and reintegrate into the Federation’s health sector, where he plans to put into practice the wealth of knowledge and advanced skills he acquired between 2022 and 2025. His training in intensive care and emergency medicine comes at a time when the health system in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to face pressing demands for specialized expertise, particularly in critical care management.

Recognition and Gratitude

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Cuba extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Carty on his accomplishment, noting that his success is not just a personal milestone but a national achievement. On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation, the Embassy also expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of Cuba for their unwavering support to St. Kitts and Nevis over the decades in the area of medical training and cooperation.

As Dr. Jonathan Carty prepares to take up his role as an Intensive Care Medicine and Medical Emergencies Specialist, the Federation looks forward to the immense contributions he is poised to make in elevating the standard of healthcare and saving lives across St. Kitts and Nevis.