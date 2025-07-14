ST. KITTS MARRIOTT RESORT EARNS PRESTIGIOUS GREEN HOSPITALITY GOLD CERTIFICATION

A Landmark Achievement for Sustainability in the Federation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 14, 2025 — The St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino and Spa has been awarded the Gold-level Certification under the Green Lodging/Green Hospitality Program by Audubon International, solidifying its status as a regional leader in sustainable hospitality.

Situated just 10 minutes from the capital city of Basseterre, the 389-room resort is now officially recognized for its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability while continuing to offer world-class service, amenities, and access to St. Kitts’ natural beauty.

The certification, granted by Audubon International—a leading non-profit environmental organization—recognizes lodging properties that meet rigorous environmental best practice standards. Certified properties must demonstrate excellence in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste reduction, air quality, responsible chemical use, guest engagement, and community involvement. Recertification is required every three years.

Leading the Way in Green Hospitality

The St. Kitts Marriott Resort has long been at the forefront of environmental innovation. As early as 2004, the property commissioned a 1.25 million-gallon-per-day reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant. It also operates a wastewater recycling system that produces 500,000 gallons per day, used to irrigate its championship golf course.

Additional sustainable initiatives contributing to its Gold-level certification include:

Elimination of all plastic containers by the end of 2025

Regular energy assessments by independent experts

Kitchen wet waste collection by local farmers for animal feed

Monthly employee sustainability updates via the internal newsletter

Water bottle refill stations in meeting spaces

Use of biodegradable cups made from corn

Bulk condiment dispensers to reduce packaging waste

Energy reclamation systems to optimize HVAC efficiency

Automated HVAC and individual temperature controls in all meeting rooms

Full LED lighting across the property

Use of recycled paper and digital receipts (e-folios) for guests

Towel and linen re-use programs, with Marriott Rewards incentives

Water-saving shower heads, toilets, and faucets

In-room recycling bins in every guest room

Green-certified cleaning products throughout the facility

A Model for the Region

“This certification is a proud achievement for the Marriott team and for the island of St. Kitts,” said a spokesperson for the resort. “It demonstrates that sustainable practices and luxury hospitality are not mutually exclusive. We are committed to protecting our environment while offering guests a high-quality experience.”

With travelers increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly accommodations, the St. Kitts Marriott’s recognition positions it as a benchmark for environmentally responsible tourism in the Caribbean.

The resort’s achievement offers a competitive edge in the global hospitality market while reinforcing St. Kitts and Nevis’ broader ambitions for sustainability and climate resilience. It stands as a powerful example of how tourism can thrive without compromising the environment.

St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino and Spa continues to lead by example—blending innovation, environmental consciousness, and hospitality excellence.