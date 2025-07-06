ST. KITTS AND NEVIS: THE UNDISPUTED MANGO CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!Happy Nevis Mango Festival! Let’s talk mango royalty, mango history, and the legendary Amory Polly

ST. KITTS & NEVIS — July 6, 2025 | SKN TIMES — If there’s one fruit that defines the soul, sweetness, and sun-kissed legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis—it’s the mango. And nowhere else on earth is the mango culture as rich, revered, and rooted in community as it is in Nevis, the small but mighty island that now proudly wears the crown as the Mango Capital of the World.

As the Nevis Mango Festival 2025 swings into high gear today, visitors and locals alike are celebrating more than just a tropical treat—they’re honoring centuries of cultivation, 44 official mango varieties, and the untold stories behind beloved mango legends like the one-of-a-kind Amory Polly.

THE SWEET STORY OF THE AMORY POLLY MANGO:

Not all mangoes are created equal—and few are as iconic, juicy, and cherished as the Amory Polly, Nevis’s most famous mango.

This revered variety traces its roots back to the 1970s, when a man from the Amory family in the River Path and Morning Star area of Nevis reportedly traveled to Guyana, encountered a sweet and unique mango variety, and—struck by its flavor—brought slips back home to Nevis.

When they began to bear fruit, locals were unsure what to call this new arrival. In classic island style, they simply referred to it as “Mr. Amory’s Polly Mango“—and just like that, a legend was born.

Nearly 50 years later, the Amory Polly has become the most celebrated mango on the island, praised for its smooth, buttery flesh, low fiber, and sweet, fragrant aroma. It’s not just a fruit—it’s a cultural heirloom.

NEVIS: WHERE MANGOES RULE THE EARTH

Nevis isn’t just rich in mango tales—it’s a mango mecca, home to 44 officially recognized varieties, including:

Julie

Amory Polly

Graham

Starch

Tommy Atkins

Edward

…and dozens more that locals insist are still undocumented.

From the rugged volcanic slopes of Nevis Peak to the fertile flatlands below, mango trees reign supreme—found in backyards, roadsides, schoolyards, and wild bush. During mango season, the air is thick with sweetness, and locals can’t walk 10 feet without stepping over a fallen mango.

THE NEVIS MANGO FESTIVAL: CELEBRATING FLAVOR AND HERITAGE

Every July, the island transforms into a mango lover’s paradise. The Nevis Mango Festival is a full-fledged tribute to this golden fruit, with:

Culinary competitions featuring mango-infused dishes

featuring mango-infused dishes Mixology shows with mango cocktails

with mango cocktails Farmer showcases

Educational talks about mango conservation and export potential

about mango conservation and export potential Celebrity chefs and mango tastings

and mango tastings …and yes, even Mango-eating contests!

A FRUITFUL FUTURE – FROM BUSH TO BUSINESS

Despite the abundance, exporting mangoes from Nevis faces regulatory hurdles—especially due to concerns like the mango seed weevil. But local innovators are stepping up, exploring mango pulping, purée production, and other forms of value-added processing to bring Nevis’s mango magic to the global market.

Imagine mango sorbets, jams, rums, vinaigrettes—all stamped with “Made in Nevis”. The vision is clear: turn our mango surplus into economic power.

A KINGDOM OF FLAVOR, ROOTED IN HERITAGE

In a world full of imported produce and synthetic sweetness, Nevis stands tall with the real thing: naturally grown, locally cherished, and globally unmatched mangoes that tell a story in every bite.

From the backyard trees of Morning Star to the high-end cocktails of Four Seasons, the mango is more than fruit in Nevis—it’s identity, economy, and legacy.

So today, as we raise our glasses (and our mango slices) to the Nevis Mango Festival, remember:

Other countries may grow mangoes, but only one place reigns as the Mango Capital of the World—ST. KITTS AND NEVIS.

