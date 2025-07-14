SAVE OUR ST. KITTS-NEVIS NOW! Dr. Timothy Harris delivers explosive convention speech, declaring PLP the people’s party and the only hope to rescue St. Kitts and Nevis from Labour’s failure and national collapse

Greenlands, St. Kitts | July 14, 2025

In a thunderous, no-holds-barred address that sent shockwaves across the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), lit up the stage at the party’s spectacular national convention on Sunday. Declaring “PLP is now the most popular party in the country”, Harris issued a blistering takedown of the Drew-led administration and laid out a bold vision to rescue the nation from what he called its “worst state in modern history.”

Here are the Top Takeaways from Dr. Harris’ electrifying address:

1. PLP LEADS THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE

Citing fresh data from a renowned independent regional pollster, Harris declared the PLP as the most favored party in St. Kitts and Nevis. The crowd roared in affirmation, signaling that the orange wave is gaining unstoppable momentum.

2. DREW GOVERNMENT BRANDED A ‘CURSE’

Dr. Harris didn’t mince words — labeling the current administration “incompetent, greedy, arrogant, vindictive, and unfit to govern.” According to Harris, the last three years under Drew have brought nothing but hardship and decline.

3. DEMAND FOR EARLY ELECTION

With the country drowning in economic despair, Harris boldly called on the Prime Minister to “face the people and call fresh elections.” He declared that the people are fed up, broke, and angry — and the only solution is a new mandate with PLP at the helm.

4. NEW DEAL FOR WORKERS, FARMERS, YOUTH & CREATIVES

In an appeal to the working class and creatives, Harris promised fairness, inclusion, and opportunity. From public servants to fisherfolk and entrepreneurs, he pledged targeted support and meaningful investment in people-powered progress.

5. “ONLY PLP CAN RESCUE THE ECONOMY”

With conviction, Harris vowed that PLP is the only party equipped to restore jobs, prosperity, and confidence. His plan includes robust support for small businesses, tourism, ICT, and the creative economy.

6. PENSION INJUSTICE UNDER DREW EXPOSED

Dr. Harris ripped into the Labour government’s pension reform, describing it as “daylight robbery”. A 3% mandatory deduction and 40-year service requirement? “That’s not a pension plan — that’s a punishment!” Harris declared.

7. CBI PROGRAM “IN ICU”

According to Harris, the once-booming Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program is now “on life support” under Drew’s watch. PLP, he said, will revive the program, clean up its image, and restore global investor trust.

8. PM DREW’S “TRAVEL ADDICTION” SLAMMED

With biting sarcasm, Harris took aim at the Prime Minister’s excessive jet-setting, including two luxury trips to Nigeria. “While Barbados secures billions in real investment, Drew secures Instagram photos,” Harris quipped.

9. TAX BURDEN CRIPPLING WORKING FAMILIES

Under Drew, Harris noted, VAT has skyrocketed from 13% to 17%, excise taxes are back, and electricity subsidies are gone — all of which are strangling the working class. “They promised relief. They delivered ruin.”

10. WATER & ELECTRICITY CRISIS TO BE FIXED

Harris vowed to end the water and power shortages, restart abandoned renewable energy projects, and restore dignity to essential services.

11. HOUSING PROMISES EXPOSED

Dr. Harris shamed the Drew government’s housing pledge: “2 homes out of 2,400 promised? That’s not delivery — that’s deception.”

12. RETURN TO GOOD GOVERNANCE

Harris recommitted to the Good Governance Agenda — pledging Freedom of Information, a functioning Ombudsman, and constitutional reform to strengthen democracy and transparency.

13. A CALL TO UNITY AND NATION BUILDING

Harris closed with a message of hope: “We are one.” He invited patriots of every stripe to join the mission to rebuild the nation, uplift communities, and restore pride in governance.

The message from Greenlands was unmistakable:

PLP is back. PLP is building. PLP is ready.

And with the people’s support, a new day is on the horizon for St. Kitts and Nevis.

#PLPConvention2025 #DrHarrisSpeaks #BringBackPLP #RescueSKN #EarlyElectionNow #PeoplePower #NewDayNewHope