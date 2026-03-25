INGRATITUDE ON DISPLAY: CARICOM LEADERS UNDER FIRE AS CUBA—THE REGION’S LONGTIME LIFELINE—LEFT IN DARKNESS”

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — A wave of public outrage is building across the region as CARICOM leaders, including St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and current CARICOM Chairman, face sharp criticism over what many are calling a shocking display of ingratitude and moral failure toward Cuba—one of the Caribbean’s most steadfast allies.

At the center of the backlash is the glaring contrast between lavish diplomatic travel and the apparent inaction on urgent regional solidarity. Critics point to the Prime Minister’s widely publicized international engagements, including a large multi-country delegation, while Cuba reportedly continues to grapple with severe shortages and hardship.

For many citizens, the issue is not merely political—it is deeply personal and historical.

Cuba’s decades-long contribution to the Caribbean is undeniable. For over 30 years, Cuban medical brigades have supported small island states, including St. Kitts and Nevis, strengthening fragile healthcare systems and providing critical expertise. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba responded with remarkable speed—dispatching medical personnel to assist the Federation within days of its first confirmed cases.

That legacy has not been forgotten by the public.

Observers argue that the current silence—or perceived inaction—by regional leadership raises serious questions about CARICOM’s commitment to collective responsibility and gratitude. The optics, they say, are troubling: a region quick to accept assistance in times of crisis, yet seemingly slow to respond when an ally faces its own moment of need.

Regional analysts warn that this moment could define CARICOM’s credibility on the global stage. Solidarity, they argue, cannot be selective or convenient—it must be consistent, especially among nations bound by shared history, struggle, and cooperation.

As criticism intensifies, calls are growing for transparent leadership, meaningful engagement, and a renewed commitment to the principles that have long defined Caribbean unity.

For many, the message is simple but powerful: the Caribbean must never forget those who stood with it when it mattered most.