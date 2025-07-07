Founder of UK Social Worker Awards and MBE Honouree Beverley Williams to Lead Returning Nationals and Descendants Association

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) is proud to congratulate the newly elected executive of the Returning Nationals and Descendants Association, with none other than Beverley Williams, MBE—a trailblazer in social work and diaspora leadership—at the helm as President.

Beverley Williams brings an exceptional pedigree to the position. A respected senior practitioner in children’s social care in the United Kingdom, she has worked with Southend City Council, Buckingham City Council, and the Cumbria Project over the past decade. But she is best known internationally as the founder of the Social Worker of the Year Awards—a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2006 that has grown into one of the most prestigious recognitions of social workers in the UK.

Williams’ dedication to uplifting her profession earned her a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s 2015 New Year’s Honours List, acknowledging her tireless work to spotlight the incredible contributions of social workers across the UK.

“I’m over the moon to receive this honour,” Williams said at the time. “When I launched the awards, I wanted to give social workers the recognition they deserve… They do an extremely challenging job and work incredibly hard to positively impact the lives of vulnerable children, families, and adults.”

Now, she brings that same passion and visionary leadership to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Newly Elected Executive of the Returning Nationals and Descendants Association:

President – Beverley Williams, MBE

– Makeida Hazel Secretary – Delecia Lewis

– Delecia Lewis Treasurer – Kaream Henderson

– Kaream Henderson Deputy Secretary/Treasurer – Beulah Mills

– Beulah Mills Public Relations Officer – Giles Dickenson

– Giles Dickenson Activities Co-ordinator – Jason Joseph

– Jason Joseph Floor Members – Charles Jeffers & Shirley Chiverton

This executive team is expected to be a transformative force in strengthening the bridge between the diaspora—particularly returning nationals and descendants—and their communities in the Federation.

RIDU praised the team’s election as “a critical step in deepening diaspora engagement and empowering our global family to be an active part of national development.”

With Beverley Williams at the helm, expectations are high that this Association will not only foster a stronger sense of belonging but also shape meaningful programs in education, health, culture, and youth development.

As the Federation continues to harness the talent and goodwill of its diaspora, the Returning Nationals and Descendants Association is set to become a key driver of national transformation.

