STARMER FACES GROWING PRESSURE AS CABINET CRACKS EMERGE AFTER LABOUR ELECTION DISASTER

LONDON, England (BBC) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing one of the most serious political crises of his leadership as mounting pressure from within the Labour Party fuels speculation about his future at Downing Street following a bruising electoral setback for Labour last week.

The political turmoil intensified after three members of the government reportedly resigned, including Jess Phillips, while growing numbers of Labour MPs are said to be urging the prime minister to step aside amid fears over the party’s direction and declining political fortunes.

According to reports, senior cabinet figures are now openly discussing the future of the leadership, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood among ministers reportedly encouraging Sir Keir to outline a timetable for his departure.

Despite the intensifying speculation, Sir Keir used his weekly cabinet meeting to firmly reject calls for his resignation. Sources indicate that the prime minister made it clear he has no intention of stepping down and challenged any rivals within Labour to formally launch a leadership bid if they believe they can command support within the parliamentary party.

Under Labour Party rules, any formal challenge to the leadership would require the backing of at least 81 Labour MPs — equivalent to 20 percent of the parliamentary party. As of now, no challenger has officially emerged.

Following the cabinet meeting, several senior ministers publicly rallied behind the embattled prime minister. Housing Secretary Steve Reed and Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden both indicated they continued to support Sir Keir’s leadership.

However, political observers noted that Health Secretary Wes Streeting — widely viewed as a possible future leadership contender — declined to comment to reporters as he departed Downing Street, adding further intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Minister Jenny Chapman acknowledged that discussions regarding Sir Keir’s leadership are actively taking place inside government circles, although she reportedly stated that no cabinet minister directly confronted the prime minister during the meeting itself.

The growing instability comes at a critical moment for Labour, with critics within the party reportedly concerned about electoral momentum, public confidence, and internal unity ahead of future national political battles.

While Sir Keir remains defiant publicly, analysts suggest the coming days could prove pivotal as Labour MPs weigh whether to unite behind the prime minister or move toward a formal leadership confrontation that could reshape British politics once again.