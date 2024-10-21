Anguilla Tourism Booms: ATB Announces Record-Breaking Visitor Numbers and Major Developments for 2025

Director of Tourism Stacey Liburd, along with International Markets Co-ordinator Kohn Richardson

Toronto, ON – October 4, 2024 – In a triumphant return to the Canadian market, the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) made waves this week with exciting updates on the island’s booming tourism industry. ATB Director of Tourism Stacey Liburd, along with International Markets Co-ordinator Kohn Richardson, embarked on a successful tour across Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City, engaging with travel trade industry representatives and media.

During her briefing, Director Liburd announced Anguilla’s record-breaking visitor numbers for 2024, which signal a powerful rebound and momentum for the island’s tourism industry. From January through May 2024, Anguilla welcomed an impressive 98,052 visitors, of which 57,165 were stayover guests. These figures underscore the island’s ability to attract both stay-overs and day-trippers, with the United States and Canada remaining the largest source markets.

Liburd highlighted Anguilla’s success in increasing accessibility and airlift options as pivotal to this tourism surge. Notably, American Airlines added a third weekly flight from Miami, while expanded private charter services and increased intra-regional flights from destinations like the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Barth’s, and Antigua have made it easier than ever to reach the island paradise.

The ATB’s 2025 forecast is even more promising, with exciting developments on the horizon that are expected to further solidify Anguilla as a top Caribbean destination. Liburd’s announcements captivated the Canadian travel industry, signaling that Anguilla’s charm, accessibility, and world-class offerings will continue to shine in the years to come.

As Anguilla’s tourism industry continues to thrive, the island is poised for even greater success, drawing travelers from around the world to experience its unique allure.