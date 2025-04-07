“The Heart of Basseterre is Dying!” — Former Chamber President Giselle Brisbane-Matthews Blasts Year-Long Delay of $1.8 Million Heritage Restoration Project

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – In a fiery and emotional statement that sent shockwaves through the historic preservation and business communities, former President of the St. Kitts Chamber of Industry and Commerce and respected businesswoman Mrs. Giselle Brisbane-Matthews has broken her silence on the stalled $1.8 million restoration project at the St. Christopher Heritage site—calling it a “national shame” and a symbol of a decaying city center.

Speaking on behalf of the Chamber during a heated St. Christopher National Trust press conference, Brisbane-Matthews didn’t hold back.

“The beating heart of our town is dying… it was once the most beautiful, unique town in the Caribbean—and it’s no more,” she declared, her voice echoing the frustration of many who have watched the once-proud historic landmark rot under bureaucratic inaction.

The building, a central heritage site located in the capital, has become a public eyesore with the restoration project on hold for over a year. Mrs. Brisbane-Matthews highlighted the confusing breakdown of the $1.8 million earmarked for the exterior restoration, noting that interior works, including a proposed museum, shop, cafe, and bathrooms, have yet to be funded or even approved.

“There’s a major disparity in what was approved by the government versus what is truly needed to bring this site back to life,” she explained, hinting at deeper systemic issues within project oversight.

Even more shocking was her callout of the absence of key government departments like Traffic and Sustainable Development, underscoring that without their collaboration, the future of the site—and pedestrian safety around it—remains in jeopardy.

“People are afraid to walk past this place. It’s unsafe. It’s disgraceful,” she stated bluntly.

Despite some glimmers of hope—such as the anticipated return of project contractors—the former Chamber boss made it clear that “good news” is not enough to mask the embarrassment of letting such a critical part of the nation’s history crumble in plain view.

“We’re selling a destination to the world, yet letting our own heritage fall to ruin. Unless we stand up and speak out, we’re complicit in this decay,” she warned.

Her passionate plea has sparked a renewed public outcry, with many now demanding answers from the government, the Trust’s board, and project stakeholders.