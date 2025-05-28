ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ OWN JAYDEN DORE SOARS TO IVY LEAGUE GREATNESS – ACADEMIC PRODIGY GRADUATES FROM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY WITH DUAL ENGINEERING DEGREES!

NEW YORK, USA | BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — At just 21 years old, Jayden Dore has catapulted himself into elite academic territory with a stunning achievement that has left his family, community, and country beaming with pride.

Jayden has officially graduated from the prestigious Ivy League Columbia University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, marking a tremendous milestone in his already stellar academic journey. But that’s just the beginning.

As part of a rigorous five-year dual-degree program, Jayden also earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics from Columbia and an Associate of Science in Physics with honors from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) — a feat few can claim.

An aspiring Mechanical Engineer with a passion for automotive production and design, Jayden is a proud member of Columbia’s Formula SAE (FSAE) Team, a high-level club that builds formula-style race cars from scratch.

Jayden’s excellence is no accident. From the beginning, he has displayed unmatched discipline and brilliance — earning the title of valedictorian at both his primary and high school graduations, and being recognized as the Federation’s Top Student in the Test of Standards during his graduating year.

With an arsenal of cutting-edge skills that include:

3D CAD Design (SOLIDWORKS, AutoCAD)

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

MATLAB, Python & Java Programming

Engineering Drawing & Design Thinking

Presentation & Public Speaking Mastery

Jayden is poised for nothing short of greatness.

His proud family — including his aunt Jewel Dore-Samuel, parents Kevin Dore & Leticia Nisbett-Dore, and a wide circle of relatives and supporters — could not be more thrilled.

“Watching Jayden walk across that stage filled me with such pride and joy. We give God all the glory and thank Him for His abundant blessings,” said one family member.

As Jayden steps boldly into a future of infinite possibility, St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates one of its brightest stars, lighting the path for generations to come.