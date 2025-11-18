ST. KITTS CBI CHAIRMAN SIGNALS MAJOR POLICY SHAKE-UP AS HE JOINS GLOBEVISA AT GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP SUMMIT — “LAST CHANCE FOR NO-RESIDENCY CBI”



Explosive Revelations at GGCC: New 30-Day Residency Rule to Begin Next Year — Investors Worldwide Scramble as St. Kitts Confirms Major Shift in Its CBI Landscape

In a development sending shockwaves through the international citizenship-by-investment (CBI) market, the Chairman of St. Kitts & Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit made a high-profile appearance alongside Globevisa’s senior leadership at the prestigious Global Government Citizenship Conference (GGCC)—and dropped what may be the most consequential CBI policy announcement in years.

During the closed-door strategy sessions and high-level forums, the Chairman reportedly delivered the most authoritative and up-to-date policy briefing on St. Kitts’ CBI future—one that has already ignited urgency across investor networks and migration-advisory circles worldwide.

A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE REAFFIRMED

Sources familiar with the discussions confirm that the Chairman praised Globevisa’s long-standing collaboration with St. Kitts, describing it as:

“An officially recognized, strategic partnership built on direct communication and consistent access to the latest government updates.”

Globevisa, a dominant global player in investment migration, has been one of St. Kitts’ most influential and enduring partners—often among the first to receive confidential regulatory guidance before major international shifts.

The reaffirmation signals that St. Kitts intends to maintain and even expand this collaboration, despite the rapidly evolving global compliance landscape.

THE BOMB: NEW RESIDENCY RULES COMING BY YEAR-END

In what attendees described as the conference’s most defining moment, the Chairman confirmed that St. Kitts will implement new residency requirements at the end of this year.

Under the new rule:

➤ All CBI applicants will be required to reside in St. Kitts & Nevis for a total of 30 days within a 5-year period.

This represents a dramatic departure from the long-standing hallmark of the St. Kitts programme—zero residency obligations—a feature that has historically made the federation one of the world’s most attractive CBI destinations.

Migration lawyers say the confirmation proves what the industry has whispered privately for months:

Global regulatory pressures are reshaping even the strongest CBI programmes.

THE COUNTDOWN: ONLY ONE MONTH LEFT

The Chairman’s remarks effectively triggered a global countdown.

Investors now have approximately ONE MONTH to secure St. Kitts citizenship under the current “no residency required” framework.

Industry insiders say applications have already surged as major wealth-management firms, family offices, and international entrepreneurs rush to lock in the final window before the new rules take effect.

Globevisa, leveraging its official recognition and direct communication pipeline with St. Kitts authorities, has already begun mobilising clients across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

WHY THIS MATTERS: A TECTONIC SHIFT IN GLOBAL MOBILITY

For years, St. Kitts & Nevis has been considered the gold standard of Caribbean CBI—high integrity, strong due diligence, and a frictionless path to global mobility.

But the new residency requirement marks a transition into a more regulated, more globally integrated CBI era.

Experts describe this move as:

A strategic alignment with international compliance expectations

A mechanism to elevate programme credibility

A response to geopolitical pressures surrounding investment migration

Whether the new rule strengthens or complicates the programme remains to be seen—but one outcome is guaranteed:

Demand will surge in the final weeks before the policy takes effect.

A DEFINING MOMENT FOR ST. KITTS

The Chairman’s attendance at GGCC—and the powerful message delivered—signals that St. Kitts is not merely responding to global pressures but proactively shaping the next phase of investment citizenship.

But for investors, the message is simple and urgent:

**The clock is ticking.

A new CBI era begins in weeks.

And the final chance for zero-residency citizenship is now.**

Times Caribbean News will continue tracking this seismic policy transition—all developments, all reactions, and all global impacts.