WOMEN STEERING THE FUTURE: ST. KITTS AND NEVIS HONOURS MARITIME TRAILBLAZER TICOYA CONNOR ON INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR WOMEN IN MARITIME

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the global maritime community pauses to commemorate the International Day for Women in Maritime on May 18, the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport in St. Kitts and Nevis has shone a powerful spotlight on the growing impact of women within one of the world’s most essential industries.

At the center of this year’s national recognition is Ms. Ticoya Connor of the Maritime Affairs Department, whose professionalism, dedication, and commitment to service have earned praise from senior government officials and admiration within the maritime sector.

The observance comes at a time when women across the globe are increasingly breaking barriers in industries historically dominated by men, helping to reshape leadership, innovation, and workforce representation within maritime services, shipping, logistics, marine administration, and international transport.

In a strong statement marking the occasion, Permanent Secretary Mrs. Tivanna Wharton praised Ms. Connor as a symbol of progress and inspiration for the next generation of women entering the field.

“As we observe International Day for Women in Maritime, we proudly recognize Ms. Ticoya Connor for her dedication, professionalism, and meaningful contribution to the advancement of the maritime sector in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Wharton stated.

She further emphasized that women around the world continue to redefine industries where their presence was once underrepresented, bringing resilience, innovation, and leadership to critical sectors of national and global development.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Ms. Connor’s work within the Maritime Affairs Department reflects the evolving face of maritime leadership in the Federation and serves as a reminder that opportunities for women in technical and leadership fields are expanding rapidly.

“Her work stands as both an inspiration and a powerful reminder to young women and girls that there are limitless opportunities for them to lead, innovate, and excel within maritime and beyond,” Wharton added.

The Ministry noted that the recognition also underscores its broader commitment to strengthening the maritime sector through professional development, institutional capacity building, and acknowledgment of individuals whose contributions continue to support the long-term sustainability and resilience of the industry.

Maritime affairs remain critically important to small island developing states such as St. Kitts and Nevis, where shipping, port management, marine safety, transportation, tourism, and international connectivity play a major role in economic development and regional integration.

Officials say women are increasingly becoming indispensable to the future growth and modernization of the maritime sector, not only locally but internationally.

The Ministry concluded the observance by extending appreciation to Ms. Connor and all women serving throughout the maritime industry whose dedication continues to help shape the future of maritime development in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the world celebrates women making waves across global industries, St. Kitts and Nevis is making it clear that the future of maritime leadership is becoming more inclusive, more dynamic, and increasingly driven by talented women rising through the ranks.