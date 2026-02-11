NATION STUNNED: LORNA HUNKINS PASSES

A Bright Light Extinguished, A Legacy Forever Illuminated

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis awoke to heartbreaking news: Lorna Hunkins—visionary banker, distinguished administrator, devoted public servant, and cherished friend—has passed.

Shockwaves of grief have rippled across boardrooms, classrooms, government corridors, and homes throughout the nation. For many, Lorna was more than a professional powerhouse—she was a steady hand, a compassionate mentor, and a radiant spirit whose presence uplifted every space she entered.

Today, the SKN Times joins colleagues, friends, and family in celebrating a life that embodied excellence, integrity, and service.

A Titan of Banking and Financial Leadership

For more than three decades, Lorna Hunkins stood as a pillar within the Federation’s financial sector. Her journey was not merely one of advancement—it was one of distinction.

Since May 2018, she served as Director at St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd., providing strategic oversight and helping to steer one of the region’s most respected institutions through an evolving financial landscape.

Her earlier tenure at Barclays Bank PLC saw her rise from Clerk to Senior Supervisor over 15 years—a testament to her discipline, intellect, and unwavering work ethic. Leadership roles followed at FirstCaribbean International Bank and The Bank of Nevis Ltd., where she served as Operations Manager, strengthening institutional frameworks and operational excellence.

Even in her formative years, her brilliance was evident. During an internship at Nevis Financial Services, she reviewed financial legislation—an early signal of the sharp analytical mind that would define her career.

An Architect of Academic and Administrative Excellence

Beyond banking, Lorna’s impact extended into higher education. Since July 2017, she served as Director of Administration at Medical University of the Americas, where her organizational expertise fortified the institution’s academic mission.

She brought precision, professionalism, and a nurturing leadership style that empowered both staff and students. Her contributions ensured that systems worked smoothly and that people felt supported—an often unseen but invaluable gift.

A Servant of the Nation

Lorna’s dedication to country was unmistakable. From May 2015 to August 2022, she served as Special Advisor within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, helping to advance the Federation’s diplomatic and policy initiatives with tact and intellect.

Her academic foundation was laid at University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting. She later strengthened her credentials with a Certificate in Banking from the Graduate School of Banking at UW–Madison—reflecting a lifelong commitment to growth and mastery.

Premier Brantley’s Heartfelt Farewell

In a deeply emotional tribute, Mark Brantley wrote:

“We are reminded every day that our lives are but a vapor which can be gone in an instant. Today I lost my school mate and my political party colleague. But most of all today I lost my friend. A bright light has gone out and our island, our country and our own lives are darker for it. I extend my deepest condolences to her mother Thelma, her daughter Saundra and to all her family, loved ones and friends across the Federation and beyond. Lorna Hunkins was a special human being and I pray that her sudden passing will remind us all that we are only here for a short time and we should use our time to love and uplift each other. Please I beg of you, set aside any ill will and embrace those around you. Forgive those who have wronged you. Love your family and your friends. For we know not the day nor the hour nor for whom the bell will toll next. I use this photo because this is how I want to remember Lorna, smiling, beautiful and full of life. Farewell my dear dear friend. Until we meet again …”

His words captured what so many feel: a profound personal loss that transcends professional titles.

More Than Titles — A Life of Impact

Lorna Hunkins was respected for her professionalism, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Yet those closest to her will remember more than her résumé. They will remember her warmth, her encouragement, her smile, and her unwavering belief in others.

She was a rare blend of brilliance and humility—proof that leadership need not be loud to be powerful.

A Legacy That Lives On

In mourning her passing, the nation is reminded of a deeper truth: life is fleeting, but impact endures.

Lorna Hunkins leaves behind institutions strengthened by her stewardship, colleagues shaped by her mentorship, and a country better because she served it.

Though a bright light has gone out, her legacy continues to illuminate the path for future generations.

Rest in eternal peace, Lorna Hunkins.

Your life was a gift to this nation.