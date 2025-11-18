ANGUILLA BUSINESS COMMUNITY ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF “PREDATORY HIRING” AND FORCING BUSINESSES TO ABSORB THOUSANDS IN WORK-PERMIT LOSSES



Companies Detail Extensive Costs—Medical Exams, Police Reports, Airline Tickets, Advertising, Alien Security Fees—Yet Government Refuses to Reimburse After Hiring Their Workers

A fierce storm is gathering across Anguilla’s business sector as frustrated companies step forward to expose what they describe as a deeply unfair, financially damaging, and ethically questionable government practice: the hiring of privately-sponsored work-permit employees—without refunding or prorating a single dollar of the thousands of dollars invested to bring those employees into the country.

For years, businesses have quietly absorbed these losses. Now, they are speaking out.

THE TRUE COST OF A WORK-PERMIT EMPLOYEE — AND THE ENTIRE BURDEN FALLS ON BUSINESSES

Before a single non-Anguillian employee can begin work, Anguilla’s companies must follow a strict and expensive process. Businesses have now laid out the full financial weight they shoulder—expenses that the Government later benefits from without compensation:

1. Mandatory Medical Examination

Fully funded by the employer.

2. Police Report / Background Check

Also funded by the employer.

3. Mandatory Job Advertisement

Businesses must pay to advertise the job on radio for at least two weeks before hiring.

4. Airline Tickets for the Employee

Many businesses must purchase round-trip airfare to bring workers to Anguilla.

(Though some employees fund their own tickets.)

5. Non-Refundable Processing Fee

Every application requires a EC$300 non-refundable fee, paid by the business.

6. Work Permit Fee

One-year permits for many positions cost EC$1,100 each.

Best Buy lost two employees to the Anguilla Fire Station ,

, And another business lost two to AASPA,

all of whom had work permits costing $1,100 per employee—

fully paid by the businesses, not reimbursed by Government.

7. ‘Alien Security Fee’

A mandatory payment equivalent to a return airline ticket to the employee’s home country:

Jamaica: $530

St. Vincent: $498

All paid by the business.

This is the true investment companies make before a single day of work is completed.

THE GOVERNMENT THEN HIRES THESE EMPLOYEES — WITHOUT REFUNDING A CENT

Businesses now allege that after they fund every step of this costly process, the Government of Anguilla—specifically through Public Administration, overseen by the Governor’s Office—recruits these same workers into the public sector.

And despite repeated pleas over the last six years, the Government allegedly:

Refuses to prorate the unused portion of the work permit fee.

Refuses to reimburse any of the employer’s expenses.

Refuses to acknowledge the financial loss imposed on businesses.

This leaves private companies to absorb:

Thousands in work permit fees,

Airline costs,

Medical and police-report expenses,

Alien Security fees,

Advertising costs,

And the non-refundable processing fees.

Meanwhile, the Government benefits from fully vetted, fully processed employees—effectively at zero cost.

BUSINESSES SAY THEY HAVE RAISED THE ISSUE FOR YEARS — NOTHING HAS CHANGED

According to multiple business owners, this problem is not new.

It has been raised repeatedly with:

The Governor’s Office

Public Administration

The Labour Department

Past Governments

The Current Government

Every administration was made aware.

No administration has corrected the practice.

And no department has offered reimbursement, compensation, or reform.

A SYSTEMIC FAILURE OF FAIRNESS?

If proven accurate, these allegations expose a disturbing systemic flaw:

The Government of Anguilla requires businesses to follow and fund a strict legal process, only to then hire away their sponsored workers without honouring the businesses’ financial investment.

This has potentially severe implications:

Erosion of business confidence

Distorted labour market competition

Loss of investment incentives

Unfair financial burden on the private sector

A CALL FOR JUSTICE — AND POTENTIAL LEGAL ACTION

Frustrated, burdened, and exhausted by years of stonewalling, businesses are now considering legal action against the Government of Anguilla.

The call is loud, clear, and growing:

If your business has lost work-permit employees to Government employment without reimbursement, you are encouraged to join the effort.

A coalition is now forming.

CONTACTS FOR BUSINESSES AFFECTED

Frankie Rogers (JTR Security): 476-3237

Maxine Herbert Duggins (Best Buy Supermarket): 772-7607

THE BATTLE LINES ARE DRAWN

As more businesses come forward, Anguilla may soon face a legal, political, and ethical reckoning over a practice that could reshape the island’s labour policies and public-sector accountability for years to come.

Times Caribbean Global will continue to follow this unfolding story as businesses unite to challenge what they call a long-standing injustice.