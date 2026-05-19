NEVIS STUDENT APRYLL SKAI TYSON GRADUATES MAGNA CUM LAUDE FROM CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY

A wave of pride and celebration is sweeping across St. Kitts and Nevis as Nevisian scholar Apryll Skai Tyson has graduated with honours from , earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts with a concentration in Radio, Television and Film.

Apryll graduated Magna Cum Laude, marking a major academic achievement and another proud moment for the Federation on the international stage.

The aspiring creative producer, storyteller, and future television and film executive has built a growing reputation for her passion for Caribbean storytelling, media representation, and authentic cultural narratives. Her academic journey and creative ambitions continue to inspire many young people across St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the Caribbean diaspora.

Adding to the family’s celebration, Apryll’s sister, Shai Tyson, also graduated just two weeks earlier, making it a remarkable season of accomplishment for the Tyson family.

The daughters of proud parents Cory “Massablue” Tyson and Anesta Maynard, both young women are being praised for their discipline, determination, and commitment to excellence.

Apryll, who has also been involved in volunteerism, mentorship, and media-related initiatives, has expressed a strong passion for elevating Caribbean culture within global media and entertainment spaces.

Her achievement represents not only personal success, but also a powerful reminder of the talent, creativity, and academic excellence emerging from St. Kitts and Nevis.

Congratulations continue to pour in for Apryll Skai Tyson on this outstanding accomplishment as she prepares to take the next step toward a promising future in television, film, and global media storytelling.