ST. KITTS-BORN VINCENT KELLY SR. PASSES AWAY IN THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS AT 89

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

The St. Kitts and Nevis community at home and across the diaspora is mourning the passing of Vincent E. Kelly Sr., a St. Kitts-born construction professional and respected family patriarch who spent much of his life residing in Estate Diamond Ruby, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to an obituary notice published in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kelly departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Miami, Florida, at the age of 89.

Born on the island of St. Kitts, Vincent Kelly Sr. was widely remembered by relatives, friends, and community members as a devoted family man with a warm and outgoing personality. The obituary described him as a “protective, devoted family man and friend” who would be deeply missed by loved ones and all who knew him.

Kelly reportedly made a significant contribution to the construction industry in the Virgin Islands, where he was recognized for spearheading residential, commercial, and governmental project management initiatives over many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Rubena Kelly and Ethelbert Belle; his wife, Estelle E. Gaskin Kelly; son Terrence Kelly; sisters Agatha Richardson Kelly and Sylvia Meade Kelly; and brothers Ivan and Franklin Belle.

He leaves to mourn several children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends across St. Kitts and Nevis, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and abroad.

A Celebration of Life service was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Faith Moravian Church in St. Croix, with interment at Kingshill Cemetery.

SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily extend sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Vincent Kelly Sr. during this difficult time.