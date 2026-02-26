GUN EMPIRE CRUSHED: Trinidadian Extradited from Jamaica Sentenced to Nearly Five Years in U.S. Prison for Trafficking Over 200 Firearms into T&T

A transnational gun-running network that funnelled more than 200 firearms from the United States into Trinidad and Tobago has been dismantled — and its alleged architect is now headed to federal prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Shem Wayne Alexander, a Trinidad and Tobago national extradited from Jamaica, has been sentenced to four years and nine months behind bars by U.S. District Judge in the Middle District of Florida. The court also ordered the forfeiture of firearms linked to the conspiracy, marking a decisive blow against a pipeline prosecutors say fuelled violent crime in the Caribbean.

According to the , the sophisticated smuggling operation ran from April 2019 to April 2022. During that three-year period, Alexander and his associates allegedly orchestrated the illegal export of firearms, upper and lower receivers, gun parts kits, ammunition and AR-15-style components from Florida — all without the required U.S. export licences or disclosures.

The Piarco Bust That Exposed the Network

One of the most dramatic breakthroughs in the case came on April 21, 2021, at in Trinidad.

Customs officers and members of the intercepted a suspicious shipment labelled “household items.” Hidden inside two punching bags was a chilling arsenal:

11 nine-millimetre pistols

2 .38 calibre revolvers

A 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun

AR-15 style barrels and foregrips

Dozens of magazines, including drum magazines

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Investigators say the shipments were deliberately misdeclared, and no written notice was provided to shipping companies about the firearms concealed within.

A Regional and International Dragnet

The investigation was spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations and the (ATF), with support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Commerce’s Office of Export Enforcement.

On the Caribbean side, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Transnational Organized Crime Unit and Special Investigations Unit played a critical role in tracking the weapons once they reached regional shores.

Alexander’s eventual extradition from Jamaica — facilitated by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Jamaica Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Jamaica Constabulary Force — underscored the widening web of cooperation among Caribbean and North American law enforcement agencies.

A Wider Message to the Region

While the sentence stops short of a decade, U.S. prosecutors have framed the conviction as a powerful warning: trafficking firearms across borders — especially into small island states battling gun violence — will draw coordinated international enforcement.

For Trinidad and Tobago, where illegal firearms have long been linked to escalating homicide rates, the case exposes a sobering reality: much of the region’s gun crisis is fuelled by external supply chains.

And now, one of the alleged architects of that pipeline will spend nearly five years in a U.S. federal prison — a stark reminder that the long arm of international justice is tightening across Caribbean waters.