ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TOURISM AUTHORITY AND MINISTRY OF TOURISM PRESENT HIS EXCELLENCY CALVIN ST. JUSTE AT STATE OF THE TOURISM INDUSTRY EVENT

UNVEILING THE FUTURE: EXCELLENCY CALVIN ST. JUSTE TO SPEAK AT STATE OF THE TOURISM INDUSTRY EVENT

The St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism are thrilled to announce their next esteemed panelist for the highly anticipated State of the Industry Event: His Excellency Calvin St. Juste, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, & International Business Relations. Scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 5:30 PM, this live-streamed discussion promises to be a pivotal moment for the tourism sector.

His Excellency St. Juste will share invaluable insights on innovation and resilience within the industry, focusing on strategies for sustainable growth. As tourism remains a cornerstone of the federation’s economy, St. Juste’s expertise will shed light on navigating the ongoing challenges while embracing new opportunities for advancement.

This event is a must-attend for industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and anyone passionate about the future of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis. Join us as we explore the path forward in a dynamic landscape. Mark your calendars and prepare to engage in a vital conversation about the future of our beloved tourism industry. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the change!

STKITTSSOTIC2024