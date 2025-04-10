Byron Messia Turns 25 as Platinum Plaques, Grammy Glory & European Tour Cement His Global Reign

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – April 10, 2025 — Caribbean music royalty Byron Messia is officially 25 years young today, and what a sensational milestone it is for the platinum-selling, Grammy-winning, chart-blazing Trap-Dancehall king!

From freestyling for classmates at Shadewell Estate’s schoolyard in St. Kitts to shaking global charts with his genre-bending anthems, Byron Messia’s rise has been nothing short of revolutionary. Now celebrating a quarter century of life, he’s also celebrating a career that’s changing the soundscape of modern dancehall forever.

Messia, born Dylan Byron, was raised in St. Kitts after being adopted from Jamaica at just two months old. From early on, his love for music—heavily influenced by Biggie Smalls—set him on a course for greatness. Fast-forward to today, and Byron is credited with pioneering the “Dancesoul” genre, a fusion that’s captivated fans from the Caribbean to Canada, from Paris to Philadelphia.

And just days before his birthday bash, Byron hit another jaw-dropping milestone—his breakout hit “Talibans” became the first Trap-Dancehall song in history to be certified PLATINUM in the UK, moving over 400,000 units as confirmed by the British Phonographic Industry.

But that’s not all. “Talibans” is now a global anthem, selling over 500,000 units in the US, going Gold in Canada, and racking up millions of streams worldwide. The remix, “Talibans II” featuring Nigerian megastar Burna Boy, even cracked the U.S. Hot 100, peaking at No. 99.

Adding to the hype, Byron Messia is currently lighting up stages across Europe on his first-ever European tour alongside fellow Caribbean artist Dejour Alexander. The month-long musical takeover kicked off in Reading, UK on March 28 and is set to end with a bang in Bremen, Germany on April 30.

When asked about the platinum news, Byron reflected from a tour van en route to a hotel in Toulouse, France:

“When we got the news, I felt overwhelmed. It’s history—not just for me, but for the entire Caribbean. I do this for the youths back home who feel like they can’t make it.”

It’s that very drive that made him a Spotify Dancehall Official playlist cover star and brought him face-to-face with icons like 21 Savage and Govana. With hits like “Mad Dawgs,” “Moca,” and the game-changing “Talibans,” Byron’s discography is a roadmap of his unstoppable evolution.

And let’s not forget—this St. Kitts-raised superstar also made Billboard history, becoming the first Jamaican-born performer in over 18 years to crack the Billboard Rap Airplay Top Ten, last done by Sean Paul in 2005.

So, what’s next for Byron Messia at 25?

Only the universe knows—but one thing’s for sure: with platinum plaques on his wall, a Grammy in his pocket, and the world at his feet, Byron Messia isn’t just aging—he’s ascending.

Happy 25th, Byron Messia. The world is watching. The Caribbean is proud. And the dancehall throne is yours.