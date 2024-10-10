Dame Janice Pereira DBE to Sit with the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in December

The Honourable Dame Janice M. Pereira DBE has accepted an invitation from Lord Reed, Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC), to sit with the JCPC in London from December 9th to 13th, 2024, to hear scheduled appeals. This esteemed opportunity has been made possible by His Majesty The King’s gracious decision to appoint Dame Janice to the Privy Council.

Dame Janice, a distinguished legal figure, recently retired as the first female Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. In recognition of her outstanding contributions, she was awarded the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in May 2013.

Born in the British Virgin Islands, Dame Janice pursued her legal studies at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, where she earned her LLB with honours. She was called to the Bar in 1981 and later to the Bench as an Honorary Bencher of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in 2018. After serving as a High Court judge, she was appointed as a Justice of Appeal in 2009.

Reacting to the appointment, Lord Reed expressed his enthusiasm:

“I am delighted that Dame Janice Pereira is joining us to sit on the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council. As the recently retired Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and President of the Court of Appeal, she will bring to our work a wealth of experience and expertise. Having a judge with direct experience of life in the Caribbean will strengthen our ability to serve the countries there from which we hear appeals.”

Dame Janice shared her gratitude for the opportunity, stating:

“As a Caribbean jurist, I am deeply humbled to be afforded the privilege to serve on the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the highest judicial body of many of our Caribbean States and Territories. I look forward with great anticipation to serving the people in this new and important role.”

The appeals that Dame Janice will hear, alongside other Justices, will be published on the JCPC website. The public is welcome to attend proceedings in court or watch livestreams on the JCPC website.