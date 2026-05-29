ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TEAM CAPTAIN JULANI ARCHIBALD LIFTS MALTESE FA TROPHY AS VALLETTA FC BOOK EUROPEAN QUALIFICATION

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily / SKN Times Sports — St. Kitts and Nevis national team captain and international goalkeeper Julani “Lanimus” Archibald has added another proud chapter to his decorated football journey, helping Valletta FC capture the prestigious Maltese FA Trophy and secure qualification for European competition.

Valletta’s cup success marks a major achievement for the historic Maltese club and another outstanding professional milestone for Archibald, one of the Federation’s most respected football ambassadors. The victory not only delivered silverware but also opened the door for Valletta to compete on the European stage, further elevating the significance of the club’s triumph.

For Archibald, the achievement is another powerful reminder of his consistency, discipline, and leadership across multiple football territories. Known for his commanding presence between the posts, strong communication, shot-stopping ability, and warrior-like mentality, the St. Kitts and Nevis captain continues to prove why he remains one of the most prominent football figures of his generation.

His journey from local football excellence with Rams Village Superstars to the professional ranks overseas has inspired many young players across the Federation. Archibald’s continued success demonstrates what dedication, resilience, and professionalism can produce when matched with talent and national pride.

In extending congratulations, Rams Village Superstars Football Club praised Archibald’s commitment and passion for the beautiful game, noting that his achievements continue to make the club, his community, and the entire Federation proud.

As Valletta FC celebrates a memorable trophy-winning campaign, St. Kitts and Nevis also celebrates one of its own — a captain, goalkeeper, leader, and football icon who continues to carry the national flag with distinction.

Congratulations, Julani Archibald — St. Kitts and Nevis team captain, Maltese FA Trophy champion, and proud son of the Federation.