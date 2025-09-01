HUMBLED AND HONORED! Dr. Rt. Hon. Denzil Douglas Reacts to Saddlers Secondary School Renaming

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 1, 2025 — In a moment of national pride and historic recognition, the Saddlers Secondary School has been officially renamed in honor of the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, the Federation’s longest-serving Prime Minister and current Senior Minister.

The renaming ceremony, held Monday, drew scores of dignitaries, educators, students, and community members who gathered to celebrate Dr. Douglas’ enduring contributions to education, national development, and the advancement of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On social media, Dr. Douglas responded with humility and gratitude, writing that he was “humbled and honored” by the gesture, calling it one of the greatest recognitions of his decades of service.

Prime Minister Drew Hails Douglas’ Legacy

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew described the renaming as a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy continues to shape the Federation. He emphasized that Dr. Douglas’ leadership, spanning 20 years as Prime Minister, was instrumental in transforming the education sector, improving healthcare, and strengthening the economy.

“Dr. Douglas stands as a symbol of resilience, determination, and visionary leadership,” PM Drew declared, noting that Saddlers Secondary School will now inspire generations of students under a name associated with national progress.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley Commends a Visionary Leader

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who also serves as Minister of Education, echoed these sentiments, lauding Dr. Douglas as a “visionary leader” whose commitment to education was unwavering. Hanley stressed that the renaming was not merely ceremonial but a lasting reminder of Dr. Douglas’ pivotal role in elevating education as a tool of empowerment and nation-building.

A Lasting Legacy

Dr. Douglas, visibly moved by the honor, pledged to continue supporting initiatives that uplift the youth and empower communities. His legacy as a statesman, reformer, and champion for ordinary citizens is now permanently etched in the nation’s educational landscape.

The Saddlers Secondary School renaming represents more than a change in signage—it is a testament to the impact of leadership rooted in service, vision, and dedication to people.

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis reflects on this milestone, the name Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Secondary School will stand as both an inspiration and a challenge: to lead, to serve, and to leave behind a legacy of upliftment for generations to come.