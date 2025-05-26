St. Kitts and Nevis Represented by SKIPA Director Stanley Jacobs at OECS High-Level Investment Facilitation Summit in Miami



OECS, ITC, and IDB join forces to strengthen regional investment climate through WTO’s IFD Agreement

MIAMI, FL – May 26, 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis proudly took its place on the international stage as Mr. Stanley Jacobs, Director of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), represented the Federation at two high-level events hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Miami on May 22–23, 2025.

Held at the W Hotel in Miami, these strategic sessions brought together ministers, investment officials, and global development partners to accelerate reforms aimed at boosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through the implementation of the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement adopted by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Building a Better Investment Future for the OECS

The first event, titled “OECS Investment Facilitation Self-Assessments: Strategies to Enhance the Investment Climate and Attract Sustainable FDI”, was co-hosted by the ITC and the OECS Commission. It focused on finalizing country-specific strategies based on self-assessments completed in 2024 by six OECS members, including St. Kitts and Nevis, to streamline investment procedures and identify priority reforms.

Representing St. Kitts and Nevis, Stanley Jacobs played a key role in validating the Federation’s progress and engaging in technical discussions around administrative reforms, digitalization, and capacity building to attract high-quality, sustainable investments.

Spotlight on Regional Transformation

The second event, “Strengthening Investment Facilitation in the Caribbean Region,” held on May 23, was supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and drew participation from CARICOM member states, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, private sector leaders, and international development agencies.

This session highlighted the transformative potential of the WTO’s IFD Agreement to reshape the region’s investment landscape, improve regulatory efficiency, and position Caribbean nations as attractive, transparent, and cooperative investment destinations.

Reimagining Investment: Inclusive, Strategic, Sustainable

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules delivered a compelling address on the importance of reimagining FDI as a tool for inclusive prosperity, urging regional leaders to rethink traditional models that rely heavily on volatile capital and external actors.

“We must move beyond transactional investment toward a model that is diversified, inclusive, and rooted in community-driven growth,” Dr. Jules stated.

“The future lies in unlocking diaspora capital, empowering domestic entrepreneurs, and integrating sustainability into every investment decision.”

A New Global Investment Paradigm

The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, finalized at the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference in February 2024, aims to improve transparency, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and boost global cooperation to unlock more FDI flows into developing and least-developed countries.

With 126 WTO member states already backing the agreement, including many from the Caribbean, the regional commitment to the IFD’s implementation is seen as a major step toward achieving inclusive, climate-resilient, and innovation-driven economic growth.

St. Kitts and Nevis in Focus

Under the guidance of SKIPA Director Stanley Jacobs, St. Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its intent to be a leader in modern, sustainable investment facilitation, aligned with regional frameworks and global best practices.

The participation in these high-level discussions not only reinforces the country’s dedication to economic modernization and investor confidence, but also reflects the government’s broader vision of using investment as a tool for nation-building and social upliftment.

With the OECS, WTO, and international partners charting a new course for Caribbean development, St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to lead by example.

