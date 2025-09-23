“SPECIAL RESIDENTIAL ZONES”: THE NEW APARTHEID THREAT TO NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — September 23, 2025 — Our politicians speak loftily of Special Economic Zones and now Special Sustainability Zones, dressed in the language of investment, innovation, and opportunity. But strip away the jargon, and what is being quietly crafted for Nevis looks nothing like engines of production or hubs of innovation. What looms on the horizon are Special Residential Zones — insulated enclaves for the wealthy, autonomous and aloof, producing nothing for the island’s economy or its people.

This is not “development.” It is apartheid by design, where islands of privilege are carved into our national landscape, walled off in wealth, while ordinary Kittitians and Nevisians are left outside looking in.

Special Economic Zone or Special Exploitation Zone?

Traditionally, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are supposed to attract industry, stimulate trade, and create jobs. They are about production, exports, and innovation. But what is being pitched for Nevis bears no resemblance to that model.

Instead of factories, digital hubs, or green energy labs, we are offered exclusive residential compounds where the elite can live tax-free, contribute nothing, and operate beyond the reach of local accountability. These are not zones of production, but zones of consumption and seclusion.

How does this serve Nevis? How does it serve St. Kitts and Nevis? Who benefits when the so-called “investors” are building not industries but gated fortresses of privilege?

The Apartheid Analogy

Let us not be afraid of strong words. The logic of these proposals mirrors the logic of apartheid geography: separate spaces, separate rules, separate privileges.

get their own enclaves, their own governance structures, their own tax rules, and effectively, their own sovereignty. The people of Nevis get the crumbs — menial jobs at best, higher land prices, displacement of local culture, and exclusion from the very spaces built on their soil.

It is a system designed to divide and alienate.

Who Loses in This Arrangement?

The Economy: These zones will not export goods, develop industries, or empower entrepreneurs. They will siphon land and resources for private gain. The People: Nevisians risk being priced out of their own communities, pushed further to the margins as wealthy foreigners build palaces on prime land. The Nation: Our sovereignty becomes fragmented. What happens when multiple “special” zones become effectively states within the state, each ruled by foreign money rather than local law?

The Mirage of Investment

Our leaders tell us this is “investment.” But what do we gain when the only thing invested is concrete walls and imported wealth? There is no multiplier effect, no spillover into local agriculture, industry, or entrepreneurship.

This is not an economy — it is colonialism repackaged. And like all colonial arrangements, it leaves the host population dependent, disempowered, and dispossessed.

A Call to Clarity and Courage

Nevisians must ask hard questions:

Is this truly sustainable?

Who controls the land, the water, the air, once these “zones” are established?

What is left for our children, when every acre of value is cordoned off for outsiders?

It is time to reject the illusion of development without production, the fantasy of wealth without work, and the seduction of foreign capital that seeks only to extract without contributing.

If we allow Special Residential Zones to take root, Nevis may wake up one day to find itself a stranger on its own soil — its people reduced to spectators in a paradise they no longer own.

Commentary Verdict: The Special Zones being pushed are not about economy, nor sustainability, nor partnership. They are about privilege, separation, and control. Unless Nevisians stand firm, we may soon find ourselves living in a two-tiered island, divided not by geography but by walls of wealth — a Caribbean apartheid of our own making.