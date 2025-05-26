INDUSTRIAL SITE DAY CARE CENTRE IS RENAMED IN HONOUR OF MRS. VANTA E. WALTERS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, May 22, 2025:​ In recognition of the contribution made to the advancement of early childhood education within the Federation, the Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley declared the official name change of the Industrial Site Daycare Center (ISDCC) to the Vanta E. Walters Daycare Center on Thursday May 22, 2025.

“Today is a truly special day of education in our federation as we gather to pay tribute to, and honour Mrs. Vanta E Walters for her selfless dedication to children and families of this Federation by renaming the Industrial Site Daycare Center to the Vanta E. Walters Daycare Center. The strong systems she developed will continue to guide us forward ensuring that every child can learn, grow, and succeed. It is therefore with profound gratitude and immense pride that I now formally declare and rename this facility the as the Vanta E. Walters Daycare Centre.”

Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) Ms. Kimona Browne in a heartwarming tribute described Mrs. Walters as “The Mother of Early Childhood” recounted the magnitude of her contribution to the changing landscape of early childhood education, elucidated

“Mrs. Vanta Ellerdene Walters, affectionately known as “The Mother of Early Childhood,” is not merely an educator. She is a visionary whose imprint on our nation’s educational landscape, will be felt for generations to come. Her story is one of unwavering dedication, remarkable innovation, and extraordinary leadership that spans an illustrious 40 – year career.”

Expressing gratitude for the honour bestowed on her, Mrs. Vanta Walters remarked,

“To have my name mounted on a building as the name of that institution, it is understandable that it would indeed be difficult not to feel a sense of pride and remain humble. I am a firm believer that a person should be given their flowers while they are still alive. I am standing here today very much alive and can understand and appreciate what is taking place here in my honour. I am enjoying the fragrance of my flowers.”

The ISDCC, the largest Early Childhood Daycare Centre was officially opened in 1991 under the guidance of Mrs. Vanta Walters.