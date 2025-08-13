St. Kitts and Nevis Records One of the Lowest US Visa Overstay Rates in the Caribbean

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — August 13, 2025 — St. Kitts and Nevis has emerged among the Caribbean nations with the lowest United States visa overstay rates, according to the latest figures, registering only 111 overstays — a rate of 1.36%.

The data, which compares Caribbean countries’ overstay percentages for US visas, shows that the Federation’s figures are notably lower than many regional neighbours, reflecting a generally high level of compliance with US immigration rules by Kittitian and Nevisian travelers.

Regional Rankings

Among the 14 Caribbean countries listed, St. Kitts and Nevis ranks fourth lowest in overstay rates — surpassed only by Barbados (0.52%), Trinidad and Tobago (0.77%), and Antigua and Barbuda (1.38%, marginally higher than St. Kitts and Nevis).

Full Caribbean Overstay Rates:

Barbados: 201 overstays – 0.52%

201 overstays – Trinidad & Tobago: 1,053 – 0.77%

1,053 – St. Kitts & Nevis: 111 – 1.36%

111 – Antigua & Barbuda: 185 – 1.38%

185 – Bahamas: 3,288 – 1.43%

3,288 – Grenada: 185 – 1.91%

185 – Saint Lucia: 264 – 1.96%

264 – St. Vincent & the Grenadines: 264 – 3.23%

264 – Dominica: 210 – 3.71%

210 – Dominican Republic: 20,259 – 4.59%

20,259 – Jamaica: 12,268 – 5.25%

12,268 – Guyana: 3,186 – 5.59%

3,186 – Cuba: 893 – 7.69%

893 – Haiti: 27,269 – 31.38%

A Positive Reputation in Mobility

Immigration experts note that low overstay rates often reflect strong bilateral relations, responsible travel patterns, and a culture of compliance among citizens. For St. Kitts and Nevis, maintaining such a track record helps preserve the Federation’s reputation as a trustworthy travel partner.

Conversely, countries with higher overstay rates often face greater scrutiny in visa applications and, in some cases, stricter entry requirements.

Implications for Travelers

While a low national overstay rate benefits the country’s overall visa credibility, US authorities still assess applications on an individual basis. Travelers are reminded that adhering to the terms of their visas — including duration of stay — is critical for preserving personal travel privileges and the nation’s good standing.

With St. Kitts and Nevis maintaining one of the most favourable compliance records in the region, the Federation stands out as a positive example in the Caribbean when it comes to respecting US immigration laws.