Citizens unite across party lines to deliver a thunderous rejection of the South Coast Special Sustainability Zone — a stunning blow to PM Drew and Premier Brantley’s controversial ‘Destiny Project’

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — In what political observers are calling one of the most defining public moments in modern Nevis history, the people of Nevis have delivered a clear, thunderous, and unanimous rejection of the PM Drew and Premier Brqntley proposed Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) “Destiny Project.”

During last night’s packed public consultation, the atmosphere was tense, emotional, and unfiltered — and when Premier Mark Brantley asked the crowd a simple, defining question —

> “The project that is proposed is what we are talking about. Do we want this project that is proposed on the South Coast?”



— the response came like a rolling thunder across the island:

> “NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!”



The force of that response, as one attendee quipped, “could be heard all the way in Tabernacle and St. Paul’s on St. Kitts.”



A REJECTION THAT SHOOK THE POLITICAL ESTABLISHMENT

The public outcry represents a major political earthquake for both Premier Brantley’s CCM administration and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s Labour-led Federal Government, who have been jointly promoting the SSZ project as a cornerstone of their “green economy” and “smart island” vision.

But for the people of Nevis, last night’s consultation made it unmistakably clear — the SSZ is neither wanted nor trusted.

Citizens from all walks of life — from environmentalists to business owners, from ordinary residents to senior community voices — stood united in their opposition, citing lack of transparency, absence of consultation, environmental destruction, and fears of land dispossession.

“This is not sustainable development,” said one resident. “This is selling Nevis under the fancy name of sustainability.”



A PROJECT LOSING ALL POLITICAL CREDIBILITY

The Destiny Project, described by its backers as a futuristic, mixed-use development combining tourism, technology, and real estate, has now become a symbol of public distrust.

Critics argue that the SSZ has been pushed without proper feasibility studies, public buy-in, or environmental guarantees. Others accuse both Brantley and Drew of using “green language” to disguise what is effectively a land-for-investors deal that benefits elites, not Nevisians.

“The people of Nevis have spoken loudly,” said one observer. “They don’t want Destiny imposed on them — they want democracy.”



NEVIS SAYS NO — BUT WHAT NEXT?

The rejection places Premier Brantley in an awkward political position. Having positioned himself as a listener to the people, he now faces the dilemma of either respecting their verdict or appearing complicit in the Federal agenda.

Meanwhile, PM Drew’s government — already under fire in St. Kitts over transparency, poor healthcare, and economic stagnation — now faces yet another embarrassment, this time from across the Narrows.

The “Destiny Project,” which was meant to symbolize unity and progress, now stands as a symbol of division and defiance.



THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR

Last night’s consultation didn’t just produce public input — it produced a public verdict.

The people of Nevis, speaking with one voice, made history by standing up against what they view as a top-down, foreign-driven project that threatens the island’s heritage, environment, and sovereignty.

The Special Sustainability Zone, once touted as the “future of Nevis,” now faces an existential crisis — because the people it claims to serve have flatly, passionately, and resoundingly said NO.

