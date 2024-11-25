St.Kitts-Nevis’ Zuleka Fraser: A Trailblazer in Affordable Housing and Financial Consulting in Atlanta, USA

Zuleka Fraser, MBA, HCCP, RHDFP, is a shining example of resilience, vision, and purpose. An immigrant from St. Kitts and Nevis, Zuleka has turned life’s challenges into a driving force, crafting a remarkable career dedicated to affordable housing and financial consulting. Her journey reflects her unwavering commitment to equity and opportunity, making her a pivotal figure in the commercial real estate and finance sectors.

One of Zuleka’s landmark achievements was spearheading the 4% Bond Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, a transformative initiative that leveraged complex financial frameworks to expand access to affordable housing for underserved communities. Her expertise in public housing finance tools, including RAD, Section 22, and CDBG funding, underscores her ability to navigate intricate policy landscapes and deliver impactful results.

In 2023, Zuleka founded Frazher LLC, a full-service consulting firm offering bookkeeping, accounting, and financial planning services. This venture reflects her passion for empowering small businesses and individuals through sound financial strategies.

Zuleka’s educational accomplishments include earning an MBA from the University of Phoenix, certifications in real estate development and mortgage lending, and a Bachelor’s in International Business from Florida Memorial University. Her hands-on experience spans roles such as Vice President at CSG Advisors, Director of Underwriting at Atlanta Housing Authority, and Affordable Housing Tax Credit Underwriter for Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs.

Throughout her career, Zuleka has exemplified problem-solving, attention to detail, and project management skills. Her contributions have made lasting impacts on families, communities, and the financial industry, proving that one person’s determination can create widespread change.

Today, Zuleka Fraser stands as a beacon of possibility, demonstrating how grit and purpose can lead to profound achievements. Whether underwriting complex housing deals or mentoring future leaders, her story is a testament to the power of resilience and a commitment to uplifting others.