FORMER DEPUTY PM TEARS INTO DREW ADMINISTRATION — ACCUSES PM OF DISRESPECTING NEVIS, DUCKING WORLD BANK FAIR SHARE TALKS, AND HIDING EMPTY TREASURY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 13, 2025 — In a political broadside that left no room for misinterpretation, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Opposition MP, Hon. Shawn Richards, unleashed a scathing critique of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s handling of the World Bank’s “Fair Share” report and his government’s overall treatment of Nevis and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Richards, visibly incensed, lambasted what he called a “blatant lack of transparency and total disregard” for the Premier of Nevis and the people of the sister island, accusing the Drew-led administration of deliberately freezing the NIA out of critical discussions that could impact the very foundation of inter-island fiscal relations.

“You have joint cabinet meetings from time to time between the NIA and the federal government. So not even a joint cabinet meeting could have been held with the persons from the World Bank to discuss that particular report and to get input from the Nevis Island Administration? That was asking for too much,” Richards blasted.

“WHAT DO YOU EXPECT WHEN YOU HAVE NO MONEY?”

Driving his political dagger even deeper, the former Deputy PM painted a grim picture of the government’s financial health, suggesting that the real reason Drew has avoided the “fair share” debate is because there’s nothing in the pot to share.

“What do you expect when you don’t have any money? If I don’t have any money and you want to have a conversation with me about sharing money, I don’t want to have a conversation with you,” Richards declared. “Maybe that is the bigger reality — I have nothing to share. But even if that’s the case, at least have the decency to say so.”

A PRIME MINISTER FOR WHOM?

The former DPM’s voice sharpened as he accused Dr. Drew of acting as if he were “Prime Minister for just St. Kitts” rather than the leader of a federal union bound to respect both islands.

“Don’t be disrespectful and say to me that you don’t need to consult with me, and if you have to spend time to consult with everybody, you won’t have time to do your job,” Richards fumed. “Were you the prime minister for just St. Kitts? You are the federal prime minister — the prime minister for both St. Kitts and Nevis. And there’s a Premier in Nevis. You should have respect for him, not only as Premier, but also as the Leader of the Federal Opposition.”

OPTICS OVER SUBSTANCE

Richards accused the Drew administration of being obsessed with political “optics” while ignoring meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and the very principles of federal governance. His remarks echoed growing frustration among Nevisians who feel sidelined in key fiscal negotiations, especially over a report that could determine future revenue allocation between Basseterre and Charlestown.

The verbal onslaught now intensifies political pressure on Prime Minister Drew to answer the dual charges — that his government is financially crippled and that his leadership style undermines the spirit of federal respect.

For Nevis and the NIA, the question is now whether Drew will finally sit at the table — or continue, as Richards charges, to keep the Premier and the people of Nevis in the dark while the treasury sits bare.

SKN TIMES will be watching closely to see if the Prime Minister responds… or remains silent in the face of this escalating federal feud.