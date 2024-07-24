RAMS Village Superstars to Represent St. Kitts and Nevis in CFU Club Shield Tournament

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 24, 2024 – The RAMS Village Superstars are set to represent the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in the highly anticipated CFU Club Shield tournament, to be held in Curaçao from July 25th to August 4th, 2024. This high-stakes “Loser Goes Home” knockout tournament will feature twenty elite football teams from across the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

Participating Club Teams:

RAMS Village Superstars FC (St. Kitts and Nevis) SWA Sharks FC Paradise FC Int’l Grenades FC Guyana Defence Force FC Bays FC SCSA Eagles A.S. Junior Stars CCCUL Dublanc FC Defence Force FC Club Atletico Pantoja SV Robinhood Scholars Int’l SC SV Real Rincon CRKSV Jong Holland Racing Club Aruba Arnett Gardens FC A.S Etoile de Matoury America FC Metropolitan FA

The RAMS Village Superstars will be vying for supremacy against these formidable teams in what promises to be a thrilling showcase of Caribbean football talent. As the lone representative from St. Kitts and Nevis, the Superstars carry the hopes and aspirations of their nation as they compete on this prestigious stage.

Fans and supporters are encouraged to follow the tournament closely and cheer on the RAMS Village Superstars as they aim to bring glory to St. Kitts and Nevis.

CFU Club Shield Tournament Dates:

July 25th – August 4th, 2024

Let’s rally behind our team and show our support as they strive for excellence in the CFU Club Shield!

