St. Kitts and Nevis Proudly Celebrates Leonessa Claxton’s First-Class Honours in Professional Policing from Birmingham City University

Basseterre, July 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis is beaming with pride as Leonessa Claxton secures a First-Class Honours in the Bachelor of Science in Professional Policing from Birmingham City University, one of the United Kingdom’s most respected institutions.

Academic Excellence and Dedication

Leonessa’s stellar performance is a tribute to her unwavering dedication, rigorous discipline, and academic brilliance. Enrolled in one of the most challenging policing programs, she excelled across all modules—from criminal justice theory to operational leadership. Achieving First-Class Honours places her among the elite graduates of her cohort and underscores her commitment to high standards in law enforcement education.

A Journey of Commitment

Embarking on her studies in the UK, Leonessa faced the dual challenges of adapting to a new academic environment and maintaining excellence. Her perseverance not only earned her top marks but also distinguished her as a role model for other students from St. Kitts and Nevis pursuing education abroad.

Looking Forward

With her degree in hand, Leonessa is poised to contribute significantly to the national policing landscape. Her knowledge of best practices, analytical skills, and fresh perspective are assets that promise to bolster community safety initiatives and professional development efforts at home.

Celebrations Across the Nation

Government officials, including representatives from the Ministry of National Security and local educational leaders, have joined family and friends in congratulating Leonessa on her achievement. Her success is seen as an inspiration to young women and future law enforcement professionals across the federation.

Message of Gratitude

In gracious remarks, Leonessa expressed heartfelt thanks to her mentors, instructors, family, and peers:

“This milestone reflects the support of so many—my family back home, my lecturers, and my classmates. I hope to serve my country with the excellence and integrity instilled in me during my studies.”

Leonessa Claxton’s outstanding accomplishment is a shining example of academic success and dedication to professional service. As she prepares to return to St. Kitts and Nevis, the nation looks forward to the positive impact she will make in modern policing and community development.