FIBA Honours Global Basketball Legends at the Hall of Fame 2025 Ceremony in the Kingdom of Bahrain

Manama / 17 May 2025

The Bahrain National Theatre hosted today the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) Hall of Fame ceremony, as part of the ongoing biannual Congress, which concludes tomorrow, Sunday.

The FIBA Hall of Fame serves as a platform to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the global development of basketball, whether as players, coaches, or administrators. The event celebrates their enduring legacy and inspires future generations.

In an exceptional evening, FIBA honoured several iconic figures who have left an indelible mark on the sport’s history. Among the inductees were:

Pau Gasol (Spain) – Two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and Spain’s all-time leading scorer in EuroBasket.

Mike Krzyzewski (USA) – Legendary coach known as "Coach K," who led Team USA to three Olympic gold medals and Duke University to five NCAA titles.

Ticha Penicheiro (Portugal) – WNBA's all-time assists leader and one of the greatest playmakers in women's basketball.

Andrew Bogut (Australia) – NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and three-time Olympian.

Dawn Staley (USA) – Three-time Olympic gold medallist and flag-bearer for Team USA at Athens 2004.

Alphonse Bilé (Côte d'Ivoire) – West African basketball icon and 1981 FIBA AfroBasket champion.

Ratko Radovanović (formerly Yugoslavia) – Olympic gold medallist (Moscow 1980) and 1978 FIBA World Cup winner.

Leonor Borrell (Cuba) – Four-time World Cup participant and 1986 tournament top scorer.

Mr. T.J. Pollock, FIBA’s Head of Development, noted that this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony in Bahrain included a special museum showcasing rare basketball memorabilia, alongside entertainment segments at the Bahrain National Theatre—setting it apart from previous editions.

The event marks a highlight of the Congress, attended by delegates from over 180 countries, reinforcing Bahrain’s growing role in hosting major sporting events and fostering global cultural and athletic exchange.

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, stated that hosting this prestigious ceremony at a cultural landmark like the Bahrain National Theatre adds an artistic dimension to global basketball, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to integrating sports and culture on the world stage.

Mr. Ala’a Madan, President of the Bahrain Basketball Association, emphasised that the ceremony symbolises Bahrain’s pride in athletes who have inspired generations. He added that Bahrain’s advanced infrastructure and organisational expertise have made it a preferred destination for international events, while the presence of global legends motivates local players to elevate their game.