Happy Birthday to H.E Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin – Cultural Icon, Diplomat, Educator, and First Lady of Sandy Point’s Artistic Legacy

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (July 28, 2025) – Today, the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates the 64th birthday of Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin, an extraordinary daughter of the soil whose life has been one of unmatched cultural brilliance, political trailblazing, and global diplomacy.

Born on July 28, 1961, in the spirited town of Sandy Point, Jacinth has risen from humble beginnings to become a living embodiment of excellence in service, the arts, and nation-building. From the classroom to the calypso stage, the parliamentary floor to international embassies, she has carved a legacy rooted in patriotism, passion, and purpose.

Fluent in three languages and armed with a Master’s in Technical & Specialized Translation from the University of Westminster, Jacinth has woven her multilingual brilliance into a tapestry of national pride—through poetry, cultural expression, and diplomatic engagement.

She holds the distinct honour of being crowned the first-ever National Calypso Queen, a pioneering achievement that would foreshadow a life filled with firsts:

First woman elected on a Labour Party ticket (2000)

(2000) First OECS writer of a winning CBU Song Festival entry (1995, Havana, Cuba)

(1995, Havana, Cuba) First female Ambassador to the United States (2011)

As a Minister, Jacinth played a key role in hosting CARIFESTA VII in 2000—the first ever by an OECS member state—as well as coordinating the Federation’s involvement in ICC Cricket World Cup 2007.

In the arts, her anthology “Dancing In Bondage” and decades of coaching talent teens, carnival queens, and vocalists reflect her enduring mission to uplift the creative voice of her people.

Now residing in diplomatic circles with her beloved husband Michael Martin and their three sons, Jacinth remains a servant of her people, a champion of Caribbean identity, and a towering symbol of what it means to live a life in full service to heritage, heart, and homeland.

Happy Birthday, Ambassador Henry-Martin — St. Kitts and Nevis salutes you!