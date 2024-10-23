Esther Eugenie Smithen of Cayon, St. Kitts, and St. Thomas, USVI, Passes Away at 96

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Esther Eugenie Smithen, formerly of Cunningham Village, Lower Cayon, St. Kitts, and a longtime resident of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Esther, fondly known as “Queen Esther” by her family, passed away on October 2, 2024, at the age of 96.

Esther Eugenie Smithen was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, but most importantly, a devoted disciple of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her legacy of love, faith, and kindness will forever be cherished by her family and friends.

She is survived by 10 of her 12 children: sons Cordell Smithen in New York and Kenneth Smithen in St. Kitts; daughters Francis Phipps Yearwood, Theophane Lawrence, and Yvonne Smithen in St. Kitts; Eurita Austin, Patricia Smithen, and Corliss Smithen in St. Thomas; Curtis Smithen in Miami, Florida; and Claudette Smithen in New York. Esther leaves behind 41 grandchildren, including Colencia Smithen and Chinedu Blanchard in St. Thomas, as well as 44 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her immediate family, she is lovingly remembered by sons-in-law Eyston Austin in St. Thomas, George Yearwood, and Myron Lawrence in St. Kitts; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Esther also leaves behind a cherished extended family, including adopted daughters Cynthia Skelton-Martin in Tortola, BVI; Mary Buchanan-Julius in Florida; Leona Ible in St. Thomas; and Laurel Bedford in St. Kitts; adopted sons Caleb “Sparrow” Percival in St. Thomas and Samuel Bedford in St. Kitts.

Esther’s memory will also be cherished by a host of family members, friends, and spiritual siblings, particularly those from the St. Thomas Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle and the Cayon Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Kitts, as well as her close prayer partners and neighbors.

Special thanks are extended to the nurses and doctors of the Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, as well as all those who supported her with prayers, calls, and visits during her final days.

Relatives and friends are invited to the first viewing on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the St. Thomas Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle. Viewing and tributes will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the formal service at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.