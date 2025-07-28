SKN TORONTO-BASED NATIONAL DAUNA JONES-SIMMONDS MAKES HISTORY

St. Kitts and Nevis national and Toronto-based diversity leader becomes the first Black woman appointed as President of the Rotary Club of Toronto in its 151-year history.

SKN TIMES | Toronto, Canada — It’s a moment of groundbreaking pride and powerful inspiration for the global St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora as Dauna Jones-Simmonds becomes the first Black woman in the 151-year history of the Rotary Club of Toronto to be appointed President. Her term as the 2025–2026 President marks a historic milestone not just for the organization but for the Caribbean diaspora at large.

Dauna, recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Black Canadians, is a pioneer in social service and leadership. She is the recipient of the prestigious Brilliant Minded Women Award, a testament to her longstanding dedication to community empowerment and excellence. Born in St. Kitts as the thirteenth of fourteen children, Dauna’s roots are deeply embedded in caregiving and community service. From an early age, she was known for her nurturing spirit. After relocating to Nevis and eventually returning to St. Kitts, she emerged as a dedicated community caregiver and an active figure in local sports and social activities.

Her journey to Rotary leadership is the culmination of decades of impactful service. In Canada, she became a force for change through diversity leadership, HR innovation, and strategic development, co-founding the acclaimed “100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women” project. A proud Kittitian, she has consistently used her platform to celebrate Black excellence and push the boundaries of representation and inclusion.

A long-serving member of the Rotary Club of Toronto since 2008, Dauna has held key leadership roles including Vice President and Executive Board Member. Her elevation to the presidency was met with enthusiastic applause during the club’s recent “Changeover” ceremony, where she received the baton from outgoing President Binoy Luckoo.

Community organizations such as the Ase Blackhurst Cultural Centre hailed her appointment as a defining moment in history, celebrating her for showing “consistency, excellence, and vision.” Her mantra of “Service Before Self” has been a guiding light throughout her personal and professional life.

As President of one of Canada’s most established Rotary Clubs, Dauna Jones-Simmonds is poised to lead with distinction, vision, and cultural pride. She stands as a symbol of what’s possible when determination meets purpose, and a beacon of hope for future generations of Caribbean women in leadership.

Congratulations, Madam President. History salutes you.