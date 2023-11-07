St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew’s Shocking Press Conference: Half of Cabinet Missing Sparks Outrage Over Government Priorities!

In This morning Tuesday November 7th press conference, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted a Cabinet Press Conference and addressed the nation on a number of issues . The event, which was meant to showcase unity and transparency, instead highlighted notable absences – approximately half of the Cabinet was missing. Deputy PM Hanley is off island again in Paris, while Minister Maynard too is also off-island. Senior Minister Douglas was noticeably absent, and Minister Henderson is on sick leave. Minister Duggins had just returned from a week-long trip to Taiwan which ended on the weekend, while Attorney General Wilkin and PM Drew himself had recently completed their own overseas excursions. Critics argue that the frequency of the Drew administration’s international travel is concerning , with many questioning the necessity of such frequent and extensive trips. Since August, most ministers have embarked on at least 25 journeys abroad, spanning the globe from as far as Switzerland, Dubai, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia to regionally including Bahamas, Trinidad, Jamaica, Grenada, Antigua etc. Minister Duggins, PM Drew, and Minister Maynard appear to be the most frequent flyers, closely followed by Minister Joyelle Clarke and Deputy PM Hanley.This pattern of extensive travel calls into question the allocation of time and resources within the administration, prompting citizens to ponder if their leaders are truly focused on the pressing matters facing the nation. As St. Kitts and Nevis watches its representatives traverse the globe, the public is left wondering where the true priorities lie.