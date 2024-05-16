Conversations with the Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora: Tackling Healthcare Challenges

Join the discussion this Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. EST, as Conversations with the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora (CCCD) convene for a crucial conversation on “The State of Healthcare in the Caribbean.” This timely event will shed light on the pressing healthcare issues facing the region and explore strategies for improvement.

Drs. Theodore Hanley and Horace Cox, esteemed experts in the field of medicine, will lead the discussion. Dr. Theodore E. M. Hanley, Chief of Anesthesiology at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, brings a wealth of experience and insight into healthcare systems and practices. Joining him is Dr. Horace Cox, Assistant Director of Surveillance, Disease Prevention & Control, and Head of Vector Borne Diseases at the Caribbean Public Health Agency. Their combined expertise promises an engaging and informative session.

The event will be held via Zoom, providing an accessible platform for participants to engage in dialogue and exchange ideas. To join the conversation, simply use the following credentials:

Zoom ID: 846 2432 3101

Passcode: 298764

Mark your calendars and save the date to be part of this important conversation on the state of healthcare in the Caribbean. Together, let’s explore ways to address challenges, foster innovation, and promote health and well-being across the region.