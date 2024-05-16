Former St. Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Shawn K. Richards Appointed Regional Advisor for Caribbean/Americas at COSCU-Confederation of Schools, Colleges and Universities

Dr. Hon. Shawn K. Richards, a distinguished figure in St. Kitts and Nevis’s political landscape, has added another accolade to his illustrious career. The seasoned statesman, revered for his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership, has been appointed as the Regional Advisor for the Caribbean at the Confederation of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (COSCU).

Born on December 8, 1972, in St. Kitts, Dr. Richards has carved a path of excellence marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and service to his nation. His academic journey, characterized by notable achievements, laid the foundation for a career trajectory that would leave an indelible mark on his homeland and beyond.

A luminary in the realm of education and governance, Dr. Richards served as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture from 2015 to 2020. His tenure witnessed the implementation of visionary initiatives that propelled national development and enriched the lives of citizens.

Dr. Richards’s academic credentials underscore his commitment to excellence. Armed with a BA in Business Administration and a Master of Accountancy and Financial Information Systems, he attained the esteemed title of Certified Public Accountant in Ohio in 2002. In 2024, he reached the zenith of academic achievement, earning a PhD in Creative Leadership for Innovation and Change from the University of the Virgin Islands.

Throughout his career, Dr. Richards has held pivotal roles in both the public and private sectors, showcasing his versatility and expertise. From serving as an Auditor for the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis to assuming leadership positions in esteemed organizations like York Holding Group, his contributions have been instrumental in driving progress and prosperity.

Dr. Richards’s appointment as Regional Advisor for the Caribbean at COSCU heralds a new chapter in his journey of service and leadership. In this capacity, he will leverage his wealth of experience and strategic vision to shape educational diplomacy and policy-making in the region. His role as a transformative leader continues, inspiring change and progress on a global scale.

COSCU, a trailblazing organization dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence in education globally, stands to benefit immensely from Dr. Richards’s expertise and dedication. Together, they aim to advance the education industry, promote economic development, and create opportunities for growth and innovation in the Caribbean and beyond.