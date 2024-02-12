Richard Branson Takes Another Spill – Billionaire Biker Crashes Hard on Virgin Gorda

VALLEY, Virgin Gorda – February 11, 2024 – Sir Richard CN Branson, the British billionaire and proud Virgin Islands Belonger, found himself in the spotlight again after reportedly hitting a pothole while cycling on Virgin Gorda on Sunday. The seasoned entrepreneur and owner of Necker Island and Mosquito Island shared his misadventure on social media, displaying a bruised elbow and a resilient smile.

In a photograph posted online, Branson revealed the aftermath of his tumble and disclosed the details of the incident. “I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken,” he wrote. Branson also mentioned that he was cycling with Alex Wilson, who also fell after him but fortunately emerged unscathed, aside from a few spots of blood.

“I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!” Branson emphasized, portraying his characteristic resilience and adventurous spirit.

This incident is not the first time Branson has faced adversity while cycling on Virgin Gorda. In August 2016, he wrote about another cycling mishap involving a speed bump that resulted in a dramatic spill. Describing the incident on the Virgin website, Branson mentioned cycling in the dark with his children, Holly and Sam, when he unexpectedly hit a ‘sleeping policeman’ hump in the road head-on. The accident left him with a black eye and a large cut on his face, with his life seemingly flashing before his eyes.

This recent mishap adds to a series of adventurous and sometimes unfortunate incidents that Branson has encountered over the years. In February of the same year, he was bitten on the hand by a stingray in the Cayman Islands, and he also had to get three stitches on his head after walking into a glass door of a jewelry store.

Despite the occasional setbacks, Branson remains undeterred, embodying the spirit of a true adventurer. His ability to bounce back from such incidents showcases his resilience and determination, reminding us all that even the most successful individuals face challenges and setbacks on their journeys.