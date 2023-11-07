Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Off Island Yet Again in PARIS. Engages in UNESCO Mission Amidst Scrutiny

Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley of St. Kitts and Nevis finds himself overseas once again, this time in Paris, as he attends the UNESCO General Conference. This significant event gathers Member States to shape UNESCO’s agenda for the next two years, with proceedings commencing on November 7, 2023, and concluding on November 22, 2023.

While Deputy Prime Minister Hanley represents his nation on the international stage, questions loom at home. The frequent overseas travels of him and his cabinet colleagues in the Prime Minister Drew-led administration have come under heavy scrutiny and criticism. Concerns have been raised about the perceived lack of tangible benefits for the country and its citizens resulting from these extensive journeys.

Many citizens are calling for a reevaluation of priorities, urging ministers to allocate more time to domestic affairs. They emphasize the importance of leadership presence within the nation, advocating for a more balanced approach to governance that places the interests of the country and its people at the forefront. As Deputy Prime Minister Hanley engages in global diplomacy, the domestic discourse on leadership responsibilities continues to unfold.