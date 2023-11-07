Adrian Norford Dominates Antigua and Barbuda Open Golf Championship for 3rd Straight Year

****In a display of remarkable skill and precision, Adrian Norford emerged victorious in the Golf Open Championship flight at the recently concluded Antigua and Barbuda Open Golf Championship, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Golf Association (ABGA). The event, held at the challenging 18-hole Cedar Valley Golf Course, showcased Norford’s exceptional prowess on the greens.Norford, with a commendable handicap of two, showcased his expertise on the course, achieving a gross score of 143 to secure the coveted championship title. On the first day of the tournament, he demonstrated his proficiency by recording an impressive gross score of 72 and a net of 70. Undeterred by the competition, Norford returned on the second day, exhibiting exceptional consistency with a gross of 71 and a net of 69.His stellar performance left spectators in awe and competitors in admiration, solidifying Norford’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf. The precision and finesse displayed throughout the championship underscored his dedication and talent, earning him a well-deserved place in the annals of Antigua and Barbuda’s golfing history.