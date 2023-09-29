St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew meets Students from Columbia University in New York

By:Kyle Smith

September 29, 2023

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended his pleasure to meet the students from Columbia University during his recent visit to New York City, United States. He emphasized the efforts of the St Kitts and Nevis Government in making the nation advanced.

During the event, Prime Minister Dr. Terramce Drew focused on several aspects regarding the advancement and sustainable development of the island states to tackle the serious issues related to climate and others efficiently.

He also had the amazing opportunity to interact and be involved in one-to-one communications with the students at Columbia. He also had a chance to acknowledge St Kitts and Nevis and discussed their Government’s effective initiatives towards nation-building.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance, to extend his pleasure and share the update from his visit on his official social media handle, added, “While in New York, I had an insightful dialogue with a group of students from Columbia University.”

“I emphasized the critical role of small island nations like Saint Kitts and Nevis in advancing sustainable development and the vulnerability of island states to the adverse effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and extreme weather events, and discussed our government’s efforts to build resilience and promote sustainable practices as we continue to fulfil our Sustainable Island State agenda.”

“The event concluded with a sense of optimism and appreciation, and I was asked to sign their University’s flag, to which I inscribed “Become the change we need!!”.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited the United States last week to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit, he had various opportunities. He engaged in high-level meetings in New York for the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly; one was on Universal Health Coverage, themed “Expanding Our Ambition for Health and Well-Being in a Post-COVID World.”