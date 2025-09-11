KERTIS TONGE CONVICTED OF THE MURDER OF ST. KITTS’ QUANZA HEATH

LATE QUANZA HEATH

KINGSHILL, ST. CROIX – September 10, 2025 — A Virgin Islands jury has convicted 34-year-old Kertis Tonge, Jr. of murdering Kittitian national Quanza Heath, the son of the late Noel “Zambo” Heath, whose own violent death years ago in St. Kitts remains etched in national memory.

Attorney General Gordon C. Rhea confirmed Wednesday that Tonge was found guilty on a staggering list of charges, including First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and multiple firearms offenses. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2025.

THE DAY OF THE KILLING

On October 23, 2024, Tonge arrived uninvited at a Lorraine Village Apartment in St. Croix just before midday. In a fit of rage, he fired three shots into the unit where Heath, an adult female, and several children were present. Heath, 35, was struck multiple times. Despite being rushed to Juan F. Luis Hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A TRAGEDY THAT ECHOES BACK HOME

The conviction has sent shockwaves through St. Kitts, where Heath’s family remains marked by tragedy. His father, Noel “Zambo” Heath, was himself brutally murdered on Kittitian soil years earlier. Now, both father and son have fallen victim to gun violence — one at home, the other abroad.

For many, the case underscores the painful cross-border reality of crime and the enduring scars it leaves on families and communities.

JUSTICE DELIVERED

AG Rhea praised the efforts of prosecutors Robert Pickett and Jasmine Griffin, law enforcement officers, and witnesses whose testimonies secured the conviction.

“This verdict demonstrates the commitment of our justice system to protect our communities and pursue justice for victims and their families,” Rhea said.

A SON OF ST. KITTS LOST

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this is more than a crime story — it is a painful reminder of lives stolen and families broken. The conviction of Tonge delivers justice, but it cannot erase the grief of losing Quanza Heath, a Kittitian son whose life and legacy are now forever tied to the tragic fate of his father before him.